Advertisement

Rescue dog helps save owner’s life during stroke

Sadie, a 6-year-old German shepherd, was only adopted a few months ago after she was...
Sadie, a 6-year-old German shepherd, was only adopted a few months ago after she was surrendered by her previous owner.(Source: WABC, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, N.J. (Gray News) – Sadie, a 6-year-old rescued German shepherd, is getting credit for saving her owner’s life after he recently suffered a stroke.

Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge posted the dog’s tale on their Facebook page.

Last week, Sadie’s owner Brian suffered a stroke when he was home alone with her.

“While he was collapsed, Sadie never left his side,” Tuesday’s post said. “She licked his face to keep him awake, and helped drag him across the room to his cell phone. Sadie was the only reason that Brian was able to call for help.”

Brian adopted Sadie a few months ago. She was surrendered when her other owner moved.

A Very Special RBARI Story! RBARI Alumni Sadie saved owner’s life, as she drags him to help after suffering a...

Posted by Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Finding a new home for Sadie would a challenge, according to her original adoption notice in September.

“As is common to her breed she is loyal and loving her with chosen people but nervous and protective at times with strangers, especially with men until she trusts them,” the post said.

But Brian felt a special bond with Sadie and welcomed her into his home.

Sadie is staying with family while Brian recovers in a rehab center, according to the shelter.

The two FaceTime every night and are counting the days until they’re back together again.

Meet Sadie! Sadie is a gorgeous big Shepherd girl surrendered because her owner was moving where she unfortunately...

Posted by Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge on Saturday, September 5, 2020

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Ann Chamberlain has been charged with intoxication assault following a crash that left...
Hewitt: Woman charged in serious drunken driving crash
Justin Monk was captured by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force after fleeing from local police...
US marshals help local police catch ‘dangerous fugitive’
Levi Pugh, 2, is believed to be with Isaac Pugh, 42.
Texas toddler named in Amber Alert found safe
The burglars escaped with jewelry valued at $500,000, the store's owner said.
Thieves cut through wall of local shop, crack the safe, steal $500,000 worth of jewelry
Officers stand outside a home where a mass shooting took place in Muskogee, Okla., Tuesday...
Man arrested in killing of 5 children, 1 adult in Oklahoma

Latest News

The extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing growing criticism.
House GOP keeps Cheney as No. 3 leader, stands by Greene
Investigators with the Traffic Unit in the Killeen Police Department have located the vehicle...
Investigators locate vehicle involved in hit and run
Texas lawmakers propose $15 minimum wage
Texas Minimum Wage
Rennie Davis, one of the “Chicago Seven” activists who was tried for organizing an anti-Vietnam...
Rennie Davis, ‘Chicago Seven’ activist, is dead at 80
Several Texas lawmakers have proposed raising the state's minimum wage.
Minimum wage bills again on the legislative docket this session