Resident speaks out over Killeen PD shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen resident spoke to City Council Members Tuesday night, about the shooting death of Patrick Warren, Sr.

Back on January 10th, Warren died after he was shot by Killeen Police officer Reynaldo Contreras. Contreras was the responding officer to a call at Warren’s house, during an apparent mental breakdown.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Killeen resident Raven Tilley said she would like to see officers and dispatchers receive more training in mental health emergencies.

“The use of force was that of a man, scared,” Tilley said. “Not someone well trained, properly, to approach Mr. Warren.”

Tilley also advocated for a dedicated phone line for residents to be able to reach resource officers directly, instead of police dispatch.

But Tilley also questioned Officer Contreras’ experience in the field. She said it played into his decision-making that day.

“If you have never been in an altercation, nor been able to calm someone in an irate state or mental episode, then this disgraceful moment is showing it,” Tilley said.

Officer Contreras remains on administrative leave while both the Texas Rangers and Killeen PD’s Internal Affairs look linto the shooting.

Killeen’s Police Chief maintains that Contreras had no other option that day than to use lethal force.

Family members of Mr. Warren, and the family’s attorney, Lee Merritt, are calling for Contreras to be fired, and charged criminally for the shooting.

No action was taken by the council on Tuesday on the matter.

