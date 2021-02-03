Spring-like weather through Thursday, but Arctic air lurking next week!

High temperatures in the near-term will make the next few days feel a bit like early Spring with potential record-setting temperatures on Thursday, but before you enjoy the warm weather, know that Arctic air moves into the U.S. this weekend and will likely invade Central Texas at some point next week! We’re expecting a string of days with temperatures 10°+ below normal during the afternoon and in the morning too! We’re on the other side of the spectrum today! We’re starting out a bit cool in the low-to-mid 40s but thanks to ample sunshine and breezy south winds gusting to near 25 MPH, highs should reach the low-to-mid 70s late today. Clouds will march in tonight and should be around through around midday Thursday. Morning temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s should warm into the upper 70s and low 80s during the early afternoon thanks to gusty south winds and the arrival of a cold front. Compressional warming just in advance of the front should help to boost those temperatures close to the record of 79° set most recently in 2019, but late afternoon temperatures should tumble through the 70s and into the 60s in the hours after the front arrives. Thursday’s front should come through relatively dry, but a 20% chance of rain is in the forecast near and especially east of I-35 late in the afternoon and through about 10 PM.

The colder air behind Thursday’s front should keep high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s Friday. We have another cold front set to move through Saturday, however recent forecast model data is now suggesting that there won’t be much cold air behind the front and the small temperature drop won’t last for long! High temperatures Saturday in the mid 60s should fall into the low 60s Super Bowl Sunday. The big kahuna Arctic front is expected to blast through the area at some point early next week. How soon the cold air arrives depends on when a ridge of high pressure builds into the western U.S. If the ridge starts to build Sunday and early Monday, the Arctic front will move through during the day Monday with temperatures reaching in the upper 50s and low 60s before tumbling into the 40s and 50s behind it. If the ridge takes its time to strengthen, the cold front may be delayed until potentially Tuesday. Of course, if the front moves in Tuesday, it’ll be warmer on Monday with tumbling temperatures Tuesday. Regardless of when the front moves in, highs are expected to remain in the 40s for much of next week with morning temperatures in the 20s. Temperatures could potentially be even colder than forecast next week, especially since we’re expecting generally cloudy skies through the end of next week.

