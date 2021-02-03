Advertisement

Texas toddler named in Amber Alert found safe

Levi Pugh, 2, is believed to be with Isaac Pugh, 42.
Levi Pugh, 2, is believed to be with Isaac Pugh, 42.(DPS)
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CELINA, Texas (KWTX) - A missing Texas toddler who authorities said might have been in grave or immediate danger was found safe and returned to his mother Wednesday afternoon.

Police arrested the boy’s father, Isaac Pugh, 42, on an outstanding warrant.

Levi Pugh, 2, was last seen at around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Hillside Drive in Celina.

The boy’s mother told police her ex-husband broke into her home, assaulted her and then took the toddler and drove off.

The boy was wearing only a diaper.

