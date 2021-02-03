Thieves cut through wall of local shop, crack the safe, steal $500,000 worth of jewelry

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Burglars who cut through the wall of Salado Creek Jewelers and then cracked the safe escaped with jewelry valued at $500,000, the store’s owner said Wednesday.

Creta “KiKi” Ferrin said the burglars also took a handgun she keeps in the safe.

Two burglars cut through the wall of the store at 106 North Main St early Sunday morning, Salado police chief Pat Boone said.

Police were working Wednesday to provide a description of the burglars.

