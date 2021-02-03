Advertisement

Two indicted in armed holdup at local game room

Courtney Michelle Maldonado (left) and Franklin Derek Cepeda Camacho were indicted in...
Courtney Michelle Maldonado (left) and Franklin Derek Cepeda Camacho were indicted in connection with the Nov. 17 robbery.(Jail photos)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Franklin Derek Cepeda Camacho, 40, and Courtney Michelle Maldonado, 31, both of Killeen, were named in indictments Wednesday charging aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon stemming from an armed holdup on Nov. 17 at a game room in Killeen.

The two remained in the Bell County Jail Wednesday where Camacho is held in lieu of $200,000 bond and Maldonado in lieu of bonds totaling $232,900.

Maldonado is also held on a long list of unrelated misdemeanor offenses and state jail felony drug possession and forgery complaints, online records showed.

The indictments stem from a robbery reported just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 17 at the Lucky Treasures Game Room at 4302 East Rancier Ave.

The victim told officers a man wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt with the hood over his head and a mask on his face entered the business, produced a handgun and demanded cash.

The man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police determined a woman drove the getaway vehicle.

