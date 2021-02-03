Two indicted in armed holdup at local game room

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Franklin Derek Cepeda Camacho, 40, and Courtney Michelle Maldonado, 31, both of Killeen, were named in indictments Wednesday charging aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon stemming from an armed holdup on Nov. 17 at a game room in Killeen.

The two remained in the Bell County Jail Wednesday where Camacho is held in lieu of $200,000 bond and Maldonado in lieu of bonds totaling $232,900.

Maldonado is also held on a long list of unrelated misdemeanor offenses and state jail felony drug possession and forgery complaints, online records showed.

The indictments stem from a robbery reported just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 17 at the Lucky Treasures Game Room at 4302 East Rancier Ave.

The victim told officers a man wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt with the hood over his head and a mask on his face entered the business, produced a handgun and demanded cash.

The man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police determined a woman drove the getaway vehicle.

