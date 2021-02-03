Advertisement

U.S. Marine Corp Veteran surprised with new, mortgage-free home

Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) -U.S. Marine Staff Sergeant Felipe Tremillo, Jr and his family pull up to a neighborhood in China Spring, TX.

“I had absolutely no clue what was happening, and then when we pulled up. I still didn’t really understand it,” Tremillo said.

Organizers with Operation FINALLY HOME and H‑E‑B Operation Appreciation were a step ahead. The family believed they were coming to the neighborhood for an interview to be considered for a home.

“And then he said, ‘I lied to you, you don’t have an interview today’. He’s like this is for you,” Tremillo said.

The family drove up to the groundbreaking ceremony for their new, mortgage-free home.

“I haven’t even cried probably since I got back from deployment,” Tremillo said.

“That’s the first time I’ve cried in I don’t know how many years.”

During Tremillo’s 12 years of service, he suffered a traumatic brain injury and continues to battle post-traumatic stress disorder among other ailments due to IED exposure, sacrificing so much while serving our country.

“There’s been so many setbacks in my life,” Tremillo said.

“To be where I am today is such a blessing.”

A blessing and a reminder of his service in this new home to call his own.

