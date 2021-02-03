Waco: School district refinances existing bonds to save nearly $16 million

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco ISD has refinanced $106,740,000 in outstanding bonds in a move that it says will save taxpayers more than $15.84 million over the remaining life of the bonds from now until 2038.

The move reduced the initial 4.28% interest rate of the bonds to about 1.655%, the district’s financial advisor, Robert Traylor of RBC Capital Markets, said.

The bonds, from 2014 to 2016, are part of an earlier refunding of bonds issued to pay for construction of University High School and three elementary schools, J.H. Hines, Bell’s Hill and Dean Highland.

“This was a clear opportunity to demonstrate good fiscal stewardship of district and community resources,” Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon said.

“With RBC Capital Markets’ guidance, our business and financial services department has taken advantage of low bond interest rates to save taxpayers money and reduce the district’s debt service costs.”

Moody’s Investor Service reaffirmed the district’s Aa2 bond rating as part of the process.

That’s the service’s third highest credit rating.

“This is a very strong rating and reflects the district’s history of conservative budgeting and management practices,” Waco ISD Assistant Superintendent of Finance Sheryl Davis said.

“We are pleased that favorable market conditions provided us the opportunity to refinance these bonds to benefit the district and taxpayers.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.