10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 2.06.21-2.07.21

10 Things in Central Texas this weekend
10 Things in Central Texas this weekend(KWTX)
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

The 2nd Annual Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival is this weekend! Over the course of the weekend, there will be an international competition of 65 films, along with free, virtual and free, drive-in movie screenings in several different locations around Waco. There’s a lot more going on throughout the weekend and for more information, or move locations/times, click on the link at the beginning of this paragraph.

Saturday night from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m, there is a special Father-Daughter Sweetheart Stroll around Santa Fe Plaza downtown Temple.

The Black Daisy Downtown is excited to unveil all of their permanent vendor booths, including 13 locally woman-owned businesses at their downtown Waco location! Shop the Daisy Markets Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Wild Notion Barrel Racing of Texas hosts a Sweetheart Saturday Race at the Limestone Couty Fairgrounds in Groesbeck. The fun starts at 11:00 a.m. and races start at 3:00 p.m.

The 5th Annual Mommy/Daddy & Me Sweetheart Tea is this Saturday afternoon at the Copperas Cove Civic Center. Help teach your little one all about etiquette and manners in the most fun way with a tea party and internationally-themed costume contest.

Or Saturday, head to the Enclave for the Be Mine Fashion Show and Expo in Killeen by ‘Fiercly Glam’. The expo begins at 3:00 p.m. and the fashion show starts at 7:00 p.m.

It’s time to laugh... Saturday night at 7:30 pm at the Improv Comedy Show at the Brazos Theatre in Waco. Pre-order tickets only, so make sure to get yours at brazostheatre.com.

Join Keep Waco Beautiful and The Jaunty Jungle need your help to clean up the Brazos River Trails on Sunday at Cameron Park in Waco from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Spare Time in Temple has Super Sunday Madness going on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Watch the big game on big screens but also enjoy bowling, all-you-can-play laser tag, and unlimited video game play.

And that of course leads us to Super Bowl Sunday! You can watch from anywhere by tuning in to KWTX NEWS 10. Special coverage and features throughout the day with the game starting at 5:30 p.m.

Want us to include your event? Send information to camille.hoxworth@gray.tv or news@kwtx.com

