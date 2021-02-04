Advertisement

Convicted felon arrested after shooting at Central Texas pasture party sentenced

By Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Brayshon Negale Cummings, 32, a convicted felon who was arrested after a shooting in May 2020 at a pasture party in Falls County, is headed to federal prison.

A U.S. district judge in Waco sentenced Cummings Wednesday to the statutory minimum of 10 years in prison and ordered him to pay a $500 fine and to serve three years on supervised release after he completes the sentence.

Cummings pleaded guilty on Sept. 15, 2020 to a felon in possession of a firearm charge.

He has prior felony convictions for aggravated assault, unlawfully carrying a firearm, assault/bodily injury and evading arrest, authorities said.

“Taking violent actors off the streets is a priority,” U.S. Attorney Gregg N. Sofer said.

“We simply cannot, and will not, stand idly by and watch as violent criminals take over the streets of our communities and harm innocent victims.”

Cummings was arrested on May 4, 2020 on a Falls County warrant charging aggravated assault after the shooting the day before at a pasture party off CR 2876 that drew a crowd of 200 to 300 people, authorities said at the time.

Cummings got into an argument with an unarmed man and opened fire, shooting the victim at least six times, authorities said at the time.

The unidentified victim, who was taken to a local hospital, survived.

Cummings had a Century Arms AK-47 pistol with him when he was arrested.

