COVID-19 death toll continues to rise as holiday surge in cases subsides in Central Texas

(KWTX) - Reports of new cases of the virus are declining and fewer COVID-19 patients fill beds in Central Texas hospitals as the region enters what Waco Mayor Dillon Meek described during a virtual news conference Wednesday as a “more hopeful stage of the journey.”

But the death toll in the region was close to 1,200 on Wednesday.

Another 408 cases were reported Wednesday in Central Texas, raising the regional total to 69,595, but on the plus side, the hospitalization rates in the two Trauma Service Areas that include most of Central Texas were less than 15% on Wednesday and if the trend continues, capacity reductions and other restrictions triggered under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 168 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday, accounting for about 17% all hospitalizations and filling 14% of available beds.

At least 93 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 20% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 14% of available beds.

Case counts are dropping in part because people aren’t gathering as much outside the home as they did during the holidays and also because of the willingness to wear masks and social distance, Waco Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said during a virtual news conference Wednesday.

The process of vaccinating residents is in its early stages and the vaccines aren’t yet having a significant impact on case counts, he said, but eventually, when the number of people who’ve either contracted the virus or been vaccinated against it reaches a certain threshold, case counts should stay down.

Officials are in a race against the clock, however, because of the emergence of more contagious variants of the original virus, he said.

The post-holiday surge in cases, however, is still reflected in the Central Texas death toll, which rose by at least 20 Wednesday.

According to Texas Department of State Health Services data Wednesday at least 1,185 area residents diagnosed with the virus have died, including 273 Bell County residents, 26 more than the local count of 238; 26 Bosque County residents; 59 Coryell County residents, 35 more than the local count of 24; 26 Falls County residents; 33 Freestone County residents; 23 Hamilton County residents; 66 Hill County residents; 21 Lampasas County residents; 33 Leon County residents; 50 Limestone County residents; 385 McLennan County residents, 15 more than the local count of 370; 30 Milam County residents; 19 Mills County residents; 95 Navarro County residents; 29 Robertson County residents, and 17 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll increased by 418 Wednesday to 37,288.

DSHS reported an additional 13,570 cases of the virus Wednesday, 13,181 of them new, increasing the statewide total to 2,120,299.

Of the total, 362,103 cases were active Wednesday, 2,015,866 patients have recovered, and 10,827 were hospitalized, down from the record high of 14,218 on Jan. 12.

The Lab Test Date positivity Wednesday was 13.41%, up slightly from 13.27% on Tuesday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

VACCINATIONS

Administration of second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Bell County started at 9 a.m. Wednesday at a drive-thru site at the Bell County Expo Center.

Residents who received the first dose of the vaccine at one of the county’s two vaccination centers were notified to make appointments for the second dose.

Residents with appointments drove through a coned-off area at the Expo Center to reach the vaccination station under the facility’s dome and then were directed to another location for a mandated period of observation.

Officials hoped to deliver as many as 100 doses an hour.

Officials hoped to administer 100 vaccinations an hour. (Megan Vanselow)

Residents and staff received second doses of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday at Hillside Medical Lodge in Gatesville. They received the first dose on Jan. 13.

Meanwhile the Waco-McLennan County Health District with help from Baylor Scott & White Health will operate a drive-thru vaccination clinic Thursday through Saturday at McLane Stadium. Appointments were scheduled from the health district’s waiting list in order of sign up.

Residents who received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine during the first week of the health district’s vaccination hub are due a second dose next week. The health district says it’s contacting residents to make appointments for the second dose.

Just fewer than 30,000 residents were on the Waco-McLennan County Health District waiting list Wednesday.

McLennan County health officials said Wednesday they are pushing for an increase in the county’s vaccine allocation, but said they don’t expect an increase until supply improves.

A drive-thru vaccination clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the rear parking lot of Copperas Cove High School at 851 West Avenue D for which appointments through Coryell Health are required. The appointment window opened at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and available appointments were quickly booked.

A drive-thru vaccination hub opened Tuesday at the Texas Motor Speedway racetrack on the north side of Fort Worth with the goal of vaccinating as many as 10,000 people a day. Appointments are required.

A drive-thru vaccination clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Austin VA Outpatient Clinic at 7901 Metropolis Dr. in Austin for enrolled veterans who are 75 or older. To make an appointment, eligible veterans should call 1-800-423-2111 and press #2. Callers may experience delays. The clinic can accommodate about 250 walk-ins, as well.

CVS will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations starting on Feb. 11 at some of its pharmacies in Central Texas and around the state. The chain expects to have 38,000 doses available in Texas, which will be administered at 70 CVS pharmacies around the state to residents eligible for the vaccine under phases 1A and 1B of the state’s vaccination plan, including stores in Waco, Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Brownsville, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Lubbock, Midland, Plano, and San Antonio. Appointments are required and the window for booking them could open as early as Feb. 9.

Walgreens, meanwhile, will begin providing vaccinations on Feb. 12 at pharmacies in 13 states and in Puerto Rico, but Texas is not on the list. H-E-B and Walmart are also preparing to begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents in Texas.

The Department of State Health Services allocated a total of 11,900 doses of COVID-vaccine this week to Central Texas vaccination hubs and providers.

The six vaccine hub providers in Central Texas include the Bell County Public Health District, which established vaccination sites in both Temple and Killeen; the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco; the Waco-McLennan County Health District, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District.

Ascension Providence, is now accepting online appointments from any residents eligible for vaccination.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on the VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage.

The interactive Texas Department of State Health Services vaccine availability map Wednesday showed vaccination hub providers with doses for which appointments have already been made.

Almost 4.7 million doses of vaccine have been allocated to the state and about 3.7 million doses have been shipped.

More than 2 million residents have received the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and 561,411 have received the second dose for a total of about 2.6 million doses administered, state data showed Wednesday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services vaccination dashboard Wednesday showed that in Bell County, with 265,191 residents who are 16 and older, 18,021 people have received a first dose and 3,749 have received both, while in McLennan County, with 198,642 residents 16 and older, 16,908 people have received a first dose and 3,258 have received both.

The dashboard Wednesday showed the administration of 900 initial and 193 secondary vaccinations in Bosque County; 3,088 initial and 549 secondary vaccinations in Coryell County; 1,256 initial and 118 secondary vaccinations in Falls County; 698 initial and 75 secondary vaccinations in Freestone County; 1,656 initial and 510 secondary vaccinations in Hamilton County; 1,970 initial vaccinations and 399 secondary vaccinations in Hill County; 787 initial and 148 secondary vaccinations in Lampasas County; 574 initial and 154 secondary vaccinations in Leon County; 930 initial and 95 secondary vaccinations in Limestone County; 1,410 initial and 168 secondary vaccinations in Milam County; 428 initial and 136 secondary vaccinations in Mills County; 3,908 initial and 600 secondary vaccinations in Navarro County, and 681 initial and 167 secondary vaccinations in Robertson County.

In San Saba County, only 98 residents have received a first dose and only 13 have received the second.

Some residents of the county have been taking a long drive to a vaccination hub at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Marble Falls, which was due to receive a delivery of 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week. Eligible residents do not have to be patients to receive the vaccine, but must set up a MyBSWHealthAccount.

“They were designated as a hub specifically to serve the Hill Country, which includes San Saba, but it is spread across the entire Hill Country so it’s not all just for us,” San Saba County’s health authority, Dr. Crarig Whiting said.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District, whose local death count has lagged behind the DSHS count, received nine additional death certificates Wednesday for residents diagnosed with the virus including a Temple man in his 70s, a Killeen man in his 50s, a Belton man in his 80s, a Temple woman in her 80s, a Killeen man in his 40s, a Temple man in his 70s, a Killeen man in his 40s, a Killeen man in his 60s, and a Harker Heights woman in her 60s.

The deaths increased the virus’ toll in the county to 247, according to local data.

State data showed 273 deaths, an increase of five.

The total number of cases in the county rose by 106 to 19,243 Wednesday, but just 42 of the additional cases were new.

Of the total 1,761 cases were active Wednesday and 17,527 patients have recovered.

In state Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell County, at least 168 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday, accounting for about 17% all hospitalizations and filling about 14% of available beds, below the 15% trigger for capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

The City of Killeen is offering grant assistance to businesses impacted by the pandemic. An online application system opens at 9 a.m. Wednesday. A maximum of $8,000 is available to businesses that meet specific criteria. Applications must be submitted through the city’s online applications portal. Applicants must click the Neighborly Software-Killeen Participant Portal link and register by entering an active email address.

The Central Texas Foodbank will distribute free food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St. in Temple.

The Bell County Museum in Belton will remain closed to the public through Feb. 5 after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The county will contact residents who may have been in the museum at the same time as the two staff members, even though they probably would not have been within 10 feet of the staffers, who were masked and interacted through plexiglass partitions.

Temple’s city hall, public library, historic post office, Parks and Recreation administration building, Public Works Service Center, Human Resources Department, and Utility Business Office and Municipal Court will remain closed to walk-in traffic through Feb. 28 because of COVID-19 infection rates. Services at the facilities remain available online, by phone, by appointment, at curbside or by drive-thru. City employees who are able to work remotely will continue to do so, the city said. Essential employees will adhere to safety guidelines including social distancing, regular hand washing and the use of face coverings.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Wednesday showed 14 active cases and a cumulative total of 286 cases since Aug. 1.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Wednesday reported two active cases involving a student and an employee and 28 positive tests for the virus since March, 21 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed 1,400 cases since March 16, 660 involving students and 740 involving staff, and 60 involving students and 29 involving staff in the past seven days. The dashboard showed one active case Wednesday involving an employee at Brookhaven Elementary; three involving students at Cedar Valley Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Clear Creek Elementary; four involving employees at Fowler Elementary; one involving an employee at Harker Heights Elementary; one involving a student at Hay Branch Elementary; five involving students and one involving an employee at Haynes Elementary; one involving a student and four involving employees at Iduma Elementary; one involving a student at Ira Cross Elementary; one involving an employee at Maxdale Elementary; one involving a student at Meadows Elementary; one involving a student at Mountain View Elementary; one involving an employee at Nolanville Elementary; one involving a student at Pershing Park Elementary; one involving a student at Richard E. Cavazos Elementary; one involving a student at Saegert Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Timber Ridge Elementary; two involving students and one involving an employee at Trimmier Elementary; two involving students at Venable Village Elementary; two involving employees at Willow Springs Elementary; three involving students at Charles Paterson Middle School; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Eastern Hills Middle School; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Liberty Hill Middle School; two involving students and one involving an employee at Manor Middle School; one involving a student at Nolan Middle School; one involving a student at Rancier Middle School; 10 involving students at Smith Middle School; one involving a student at Union Grove Middle School; four involving employees at Early College High School; two involving students and one involving an employee at Ellison High School; four involving students and one involving an employee at Harker Heights High School; three involving students and two involving employees at Killeen High School; one involving a student at Pathways; five involving students at Shoemaker High School, and four involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 .m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed two cases at Temple High School, two at Bonham Middle School, one at Travis Middle School, two at Jefferson Elementary, and one at Kennedy-Powell Elementary.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed two cases at Charter Oak Elementary; two at Chisholm Trail Elementary; three at Lakewood Elementary; one at Leon Heights Elementary; one at Miller Heights Elementary; three at Sparta Elementary; six at Belton Middle School; five at Lake Belton Middle School; one at North Belton Middle School; four at South Belton Middle School; seven at Belton High School, and two at Lake Belton High School.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District Wednesday reported the deaths of a 66-year-old man, an 85-year-old man, an 83-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man, increasing the county’s death toll to 370, according to local data

State data showed 385 deaths, an increase of five.

Officials said Wednesday they expect fewer deaths in February after the two deadliest months of the pandemic.

Eighty four residents diagnosed with the virus died in December and 76 died in January.

To date 122 the county has recorded 122 nursing home deaths, officials said.

The health district also reported 111 additional cases of the virus Wednesday, 74 of them confirmed and 37 of them probable, increasing the county’s total to 23,444.

Of that number, 736 cases were active Wednesday, 22,338 patients have recovered, and 89 were hospitalized, 21 of them on ventilators.

Sixty three of the 89 are McLennan County residents.

At least 93 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday in the Trauma Service Area that includes McLennan County, accounting for about 20% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 14% of available beds, below the 15% ceiling that triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7 for the first time since early November.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

The Central Texas Foodbank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 25 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road in Waco.

Harmony Science Academy students are learning remotely through Wednesday this week after several staff members tested positive for the virus.

In-person instruction is scheduled to resume on Thursday.

Baylor University’s online dashboard Wednesday showed 205 active cases including 183 involving students, 11 involving staff, five involving faculty and six involving contractors. In the past seven days 101 positive tests have been administered. A total of 2,672 cases have been confirmed since Aug. 1. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty and staff.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed 13 active cases Wednesday, 10 involving students, and 320 total cases in the past three weeks, 248 involving students. The college is offering classes in blended-hybrid and online formats during the spring semester.

The Waco ISD dashboard Wednesday showed cumulative totals of 248 students, 266 employees, and 10 classified as “other” have been diagnosed with the virus since Sept. 8. The dashboard Wednesday showed two active cases at Alta Vista Elementary; one at Brook Avenue Elementary; one at Crestview Elementary; one at Hillcrest PDS; one at Lake Air Montessori; one at Parkdale Elementary; one at the Greater Waco Advanced Health Careers Academy; one at Tennyson Middle School; four at University High School and one at a non-campus facility.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed four cases involving students and one involving an employee at Castleman Creek Elementary; three involving students and two involving employees at Hewitt Elementary; six involving students at South Bosque Elementary; one involving an employee at Speegleville Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Spring Valley Elementary; three involving students at Woodway Elementary; five involving students at River Valley Intermediate; four involving students at Midway Middle School; 16 involving students and five involving employees at Midway High School, and three involving employees at non-campus facilities. Midway High School will have a prom on May 1 and an off-campus site has been secured for the party, Principal Alison Smith said in a message to parents Wednesday. Only Midway seniors may attend. “With the active COVID-19 situation in McLennan County, we feel that limiting numbers is necessary to reasonably manage the event in relation to safety guidelines and mitigate spread of the virus,” Smith said.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Wednesday one case involving an employee at Lorena Primary School; one involving a student at Lorena Elementary, and three involving students at Lorena High School.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed two active cases at Mart High School.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed two cases at Isbill Junior High and one at McGregor High School.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

_________________________________________________________________________

Note: On Feb. 1, 2021, the Texas Department of State Health Services added a total of 6,552 previously unreported confirmed and probable cases of the virus to the regional count including 237 confirmed and 49 probable cases in Bosque County; 2,087 confirmed and 41 probable cases in Coryell County; 385 confirmed and 57 probable cases in Falls County; 351 confirmed and 171 probable cases in Freestone County; 70 confirmed and five probable cases in Hamilton County; 985 confirmed and 96 probable cases in Hill County; 362 confirmed and 80 probable cases in Lampasas County; 321 confirmed and 45 probable cases in Leon County; 433 confirmed and 88 probable cases in Limestone County; 82 confirmed and 16 probable cases in Mills County; 428 confirmed and 59 probable cases in Robertson County and 83 confirmed and 21 probable cases in San Saba County.

_________________________________________________________________________

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County was still reporting 2,695 total cases of the virus Wednesday.

The county’s local tracker hasn’t been updated since Jan. 28.

Of the total, 379 cases were active, 2,292 patients have recovered and 24 have died.

But state data, which includes inmates in state prison units, showed 6,895 confirmed cases Wednesday, an increase of 49.

State data also showed 189 probable cases and two more deaths for a total of 59.

In state Trauma Service Area L, which includes Coryell County, at least 168 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday, accounting for about 17% all hospitalizations and filling abpit 14% of available beds, below the 15% trigger for capacity reductions, bar closings and suspension of elective surgery under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed seven cases involving students and four involving employees at Cove High School; four involving students at Cove Junior High; six involving students and three involving employees at S. C. Lee Junior High; one involving a student at Fairview Jewell Elementary; one involving a student at Hettie Halstead Elementary; one involving an employee at House Creek Elementary; one involving a student at Martin Walker Elementary; two involving employees at Williams/Ledger Elementary; one involving a student at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, andtwo involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed 10 cases at Gatesville High School, four involving students; seven at Gatesville Junior High, two involving students; 11 cases at Gatesville Intermediate, nine involving students, four at Gatesville Elementary, three involving students, and one involving a student at Gatesville Primary.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported three cases involving inmates and 11 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 88 inmates were on medical restriction and three were isolated; two cases involving inmates and 13 involving employees at the Hilltop Unit where 61 inmates were restricted and two were isolated; seven cases involving inmates and 36 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 279 inmates were medically restricted and seven were medically isolated; 57 cases involving inmates and five involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville where 305 inmates were restricted and 57 were isolated; 14 cases involving inmates and 13 involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 406 inmates were restricted and 16 were isolated, and six cases involving inmates and five involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 178 inmates were restricted and six were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,806 confirmed and 150 probable cases of the virus Wednesday.

Of the total, 1,636 patients have recovered and 26 have died.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported 23 cases involving inmates and seven involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 55 inmates were restricted and 29 were isolated, and four cases involving inmates and one involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit where 44 inmates were restricted and four were isolated.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 1,893 confirmed and 477 probable cases of the virus Wednesday.

Of the total, 1,781 patients have recovered and 50 residents have died.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,297 confirmed and 2,061 probable cases of the virus Wednesday.

Of the total, 4,677 patients have recovered.

State data showed 95 deaths, an increase of three.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,226 confirmed and 265 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. Of the total, 1,185 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,162 confirmed and 637 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. At least 1,372 patients have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported two cases involving inmates and four involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where 83 inmates were medically restricted and two were isolated. Teague’s city hall, library, police department and municipal court have been closed to the public because of an increase in COVID-19 cases and have implemented modified hours of operation. City hall and the library will be open from 8:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the police department and municipal court will be open from 8:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. “We will have staff in all offices and available to assist you by phone, email and fax,” the city said. Utility payments may be made online.

Hamilton County had 655 confirmed and 46 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. At least 589 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data.

Hill County had 3,476 confirmed cases Wednesday, an increase of 34, and 596 probable cases. At least 3,199 patients have recovered and four more have died, raising the virus’ toll in the county to 66, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Wednesday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Wednesday showed two cases involving students and two involving employees at Hillsboro Intermediate and two involving employees at Hillsboro High School.

Lampasas County had 1,548 confirmed cases Wednesday, an increase of 18, and 260 probable cases. At least 1,234 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data.

Leon County had 1,151 confirmed and 296 probable cases Wednesday. At least 1,127 patients have recovered and 33 have died.

Milam County reported 1,225 confirmed and 878 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. Seventy three cases were active and 17 patients were hospitalized. Local data showed 29 deaths. State data showed 1,971 recoveries and 30 deaths.

Mills County had 522 confirmed and 51 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. At least 419 patients have recovered and 19 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,504 confirmed cases Wednesday, an increase of 11, and 383 probable cases. At least 1,418 patients have recovered and 29 have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 548 confirmed cases Wednesday, an increase of eight, and 183 probable cases. At least 545 patients have recovered and 17 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported 37 cases involving inmates and four involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 140 inmates were restricted and 37 were medically isolated.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

