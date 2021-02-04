Advertisement

Deep Space Food Challenge: NASA offers $500,000 for systems to feed astronauts on way to Mars

By CNN staff
Feb. 4, 2021
(CNN) – NASA is offering thousands of dollars to people who can come up with some healthy and sustainable food for space.

The space agency has started the Deep Space Food Challenge.

Participants will design nutritious food systems for missions to Mars and beyond.

People in the United States can compete for up to $500,000.

NASA says the food must meet the caloric and nutritional requirements for the astronauts.

This is the first phase of the competition.

Phase two could include a kitchen demonstration.

