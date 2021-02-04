Advertisement

Ex-local schoolteacher accused of shooting teenage son to death indicted for murder

Sarah Elizabeth Hunt remains in the McLennan County Jail where she’s held in lieu of $500,000 bond.(Jail photo)
By Associated Press and Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Ex-Waco schoolteacher Sarah Elizabeth Hunt, 39, who’s accused of shooting her teenage son to death in November as she drove him to school in Riesel, was indicted Thursday for murder.

Hunt remains in the McLennan County Jail where she’s held in lieu of $500,000 bond.

A passerby spotted Hunt’s white Hyundai minivan on a roadside just before 8 a.m. on Nov. 9 near the Lions Club facility at 1270 East Frederick St. and called Riesel police.

Authorities found Garrett Hunt, 17, inside, dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

“When law enforcement found the vehicle, all the doors were closed, the windows were rolled up, and the vehicle was running,” an arrest warrant affidavit says.

Authorities found multiple .40 caliber cartridge cases on the ground on the driver’s side of the minivan and found a .40 caliber pistol inside the vehicle along with a spare magazine.

Hunt, the affidavit says, picked up her son from the camper in which he was staying with his father and was supposed to take him to school and drop him off, the affidavit says.

No one else was in the vehicle, the affidavit says.

Hunt encountered two people near the Riesel Square in Riesel after the shooting and told them her son needed help and was “with her mother in heaven,” the affidavit said.

“What have I done…this is not real,” she told the two people, the affidavit said.

Later, under questioning about what happened, “she would respond by sobbing, saying ‘I didn’t mean to, I didn’t mean to,’” the affidavit says.

The family had recently moved to the area, authorities said earlier.

At the time of the shooting, Hunt was a first-year teacher at Lake Air Montessori Magnet School and taught fifth grade social studies and science.

She’s previously worked for the Andrews ISD.

