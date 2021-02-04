Advertisement

Investigators locate vehicle involved in hit and run

Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Traffic Unit in the Killeen Police Department have located the vehicle, a black Dodge Challenger Hellcat, involved in a hit and run crash at the intersection of Chantz Drive and Aspen Drive.

The crash happened on January 26th, 2021.

Through the investigation, it was determined that the victim was riding his bicycle when the crash occurred.

The victim has since been released from the hospital with scrapes and bruises from the crash.

This investigation is still active and we ask anyone if they may have any information or videos of this incident to please contact the department at 254-501-8830.

