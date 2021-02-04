Advertisement

J&J asks US regulators to OK its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Johnson & Johnson asked U.S. regulators Thursday to clear the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could boost scarce supplies.

J&J’s vaccine was safe and offered strong protection against moderate to severe COVID-19, according to preliminary results from a massive international study.

It didn’t appear quite as strong as two-dose competitors made by Pfizer and Moderna -- a finding that may be more perception than reality, given differences in how each was tested.

But the Food and Drug Administration is asking its independent advisers to publicly debate all the data behind the single-dose shot -- just like its competitors were put under the microscope -- before it decides whether to green light a third vaccine option in the U.S.

Dr. Peter Marks, FDA’s vaccine chief, has cautioned against making comparisons before the evidence is all in.

“With so much need to get this pandemic under control, I think we can’t ignore any tool in the tool chest,” he told the American Medical Association last week. “We will have to do our best to try to make sure that we find the populations that benefit the most from each of these vaccines and deploy them in a very thoughtful manner.”

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The burglars escaped with jewelry valued at $500,000, the store's owner said.
Thieves cut through wall of local shop, crack the safe, steal $500,000 worth of jewelry
Levi Pugh, 2, is believed to be with Isaac Pugh, 42.
Texas toddler named in Amber Alert found safe
Bobby Suniga, 56, died Monday at a hospital in Abilene.
Whole town mourns after COVID-19 claims life of beloved Central Texas UPS driver
Christopher Oliver, 62, of Waco, remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday.
Graphic online conversation with detective posing as teenage girl lands local man in jail
Hundreds of Baylor students wore black in protest Wednesday night, a week after police were...
Baylor: Students protest after police called on Black students in library

Latest News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
Dem-led House, drawing a line, kicks Greene off committees
The Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rose to more than 1,200 Thursday. (File)
Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 1,200
Facing personal finance issues, many Americans are at risk for getting behind on auto loans....
Repossessed: Pandemic-related moratoriums for car repos expire
Dirty floors, a broken refrigerator and dripping grease caught the eye of inspectors in this...
Restaurant Report Card for February 4, 2021
John Osborne, left, and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform at the To Nashville, With Love...
‘I’m very comfortable being gay’: TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne comes out