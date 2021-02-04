Local film festival brings community together through storytelling focused on family and faith

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The 2nd Annual Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival runs February 4-6th, “dedicated to EMPOWERING the creative spirit, SERVING with heart, and CELEBRATING all!”

The two day film festival will feature an international competition of 65 films, a professional education workshop, a celebrity golf classic and tennis mixer, free virtual movies and drive-in movie screenings throughout Waco, along with the debut of the Waco Family & Faith Theater Festival, all in the support of honoring the universal themes of family and faith.

“With the backdrop of Covid-19, this year we are presenting an extremely responsible and socially distance festival that we hope will be a fun event for everyone of all ages.” states Dr. Tyrha M. Lindsey-Warren, Founder and Lead Producer of the Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival.

“It is also our team’s attempt to leverage the power of storytelling to open hearts and minds, while bringing the Waco community together and ultimately, doing our part to positively impact the film industry by presenting more diverse voices.”

The Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival received film entries from such countries as the United Kingdom, Italy, India, France, Sweden, Tunisia, Ukraine, and Brazil at the end of last year’s festival and this year will showcase the voices of 70 cinematic storytellers from around the globe, with a majority being women.

”Storytelling and imagery through movies truly matter in our society, especially when it comes to positively changing the attitudes and behaviors of how we all view each other as fellow human beings on this planet,” states Dr. Tyrha M. Lindsey-Warren, Founder and Lead Producer of the Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival.

The 2021 Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival will also continue recognizing its “Champions Award,” dedicated to recognizing individuals and organizations who are exemplars of innovation as well as disruption in the film, performing arts, and entertainment industry.

The 2021 “Champions Awards” recipients will be Malcolm Goodwin, Victor Hawks, Courtney Parker, and Eric Shepard.

New to the festival this year and in celebration of Black History Month, the Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival will present An Adam Experiment: A one-man play on the life of Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. at the Waco Civic Theatre on Thursday, February 4, 2021 through Sunday, February 7, 2021 as a part of the newly launched Waco Family & Faith Theater Festival.

The play is written by and stares New York based actor, Michael Chenevert, An Adam Experiment explores the day in the life of Adam Clayton Powell, Jr., a pioneering crusader for justice and equality during the Civil Rights movement.

The performance will be live streamed for the publics viewing.

You can view the Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival schedule here.

There is also a link to watch the films as they are streamed click here to watch.

For more information and the full festival schedule for the 2021 Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival and/or to purchase tickets, visit www.wacofilmfest.org.

