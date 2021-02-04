Waco: McLennan County GOP to host US Rep. Dan Crenshaw

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Republican Party is planning to hold its annual gala on Feb. 12.

This year’s guest of honor is U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Houston, who’s considered by many to be a rising star in Washington politics.

The night’s events start with a Host or Sponsor reception at the Phoenix Ballroom at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner and a program at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets are available online.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.