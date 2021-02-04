Minimum wage bills again on the legislative docket this session

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Boosted in part by President Joe Biden’s support of bumping up the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, a handful of state lawmakers have filed their own bills to raise the state’s minimum wage.

Both the federal and state minimum wages currently sit at $7.25 per hour, where they have remained for the last decade.

A few of the bills proposed this session would raise the state minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Other bills like House Bill 615 by state Rep. Vikki Goodwin, D-Austin, would set the minimum wage at $11.25 per hour in 2022 and scale it up each year based on inflation.

Rani Jarrell, a preschool teacher in Waco, told KWTX she makes around $10 per hour at her job where she teaches a class of 10 3-year-olds.

That is up from $8 per hour when she started.

“If it wasn’t for my husband’s job, we wouldn’t be able to afford hardly anything,” Jarrell said.

She said she would like to see the minimum wage bumped up to $15 so that she and her husband can more comfortably start a family.

Josie McKinney who owns a culinary school and restaurant in Killeen sees things a little differently.

“That means the brand new dish guy who has no experience has to make $15,” McKinney said.

“Well then my cooks aren’t going to be satisfied with $15,” she said.

She said those costs would be passed onto the customer and could feasibly force many small businesses to shutter.

However, she said that she does support a minimum wage higher than $7.25 per hour and will continue to pay her workers above that level.

“You got to decide what you want: are you willing to trade off a few jobs to have some people paid more?” said Dan Hamermesh, a professor emeritus of economics at the University of Texas at Austin.

Hamermesh said he does not see the minimum wage rising to $15 per hour any time soon — even with the new administration and Democrats in control of both chambers of Congress in Washington.

“I can see it being raised over a three year period to about $10, $10.50 or $11,” he said.

If that were to happen, Hamermesh estimates that Texas employers could lay off anywhere from 10,000 to 100,000 workers to cut down on costs.

He said that would primarily affect teenagers and low-wage workers.

