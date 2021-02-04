National Signing Day 2021

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas athletes signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday.

Here’s a list of athletes who signed to compete in college:

Belton High School

Kirsten Bush - Soccer - Texas A&M Commerce

Sophie Elliott — Soccer — East TX Baptist

Rylyn Reyes - Soccer - UT Permian Basin

Joe Sniffin - Football - Tyler Junior College

Thomas Bowman - Football - Southern Arkansas

Ruben Jimenez - Football - Southern Arkansas

China Spring High School

Hayden Hopkins - Football - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Tristyn Pechacek - Football - East Texas Baptist University

Coltin Locking - Football - University of Texas-Permian Basin

Jordan Nevarez - Football - Iowa Wesleyan University

Greyson Snydal - Football - Iowa Wesleyan University

Braden Spivey - Football - Hardin-Simmons

Connally High School

Keagan Alejo - Baseball - Friends University

Torii Pullen - Football - Hardin-Simmons

Jermain Spirlark - Football - Hardin-Simmons

Marcus Long - Football - William Penn

Perrish Cox III - Football - Arkansas State

Copperas Cove

Elle Fox - Golf - Mississippi State

Madison Seibel - Soccer - Sterling College

Bre’onna McCarthy-Reese - Cross Country - Abilene Christian University

Alina Salazar - Softball - Mississippi Valley State

Brooke Schmidt - Softball - Hill College

Thomas Holman - Football - Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Kendal Parker - Football - Iowa Wesleyan

Jeremy Carter - Football - UMHB

Ellison High School

Damashja Harris - Football - Lamar University

Trejon Spiller - Football - Prairie View A&M University

Lagi Ahsang - Power Lifting - Midland College

Amir Paris - Track & Field - Fort Scott Community College

La Vega

Kace Baggett – Iowa Wesleyan University

Andrew and Eric Brown – Blinn Community College

Damion Brown – McMurray University

Jai’Brian Bouye – Trinity Valley Community College

Jeremiah Fisher - Iowa Wesleyan University

Javon Iglehart – Pittsburg State University

La Travius Johnson – Navarro College

Zamarion Johnson - Iowa Wesleyan University

Jordan Rogers – Pittsburg State University

Rae Shawn Roberts - Iowa Wesleyan University

Viontay Robinson – Iowa Wesleyan University

Lamarion Williams – Iowa Wesleyan University

Midway

Cort Castle - Baseball - Baylor

Ryan Davis - Baseball - Paris Junior College

Andru Aleczander Davila-Gonzales - Baseball - Friends University

Logan Mercer - Baseball - McMurry University

Gabi Herrera - Cheerleading - Blinn College

Declan McCabe - Football - University of Montana

Hayden Smith - Golf - Central Christian College

Eubin Shim - Golf - Boston College

McKenley Clark - Softball - Abilene Christian University

Maddie Pflging - Softball - University of Arkansas at Monticello

Kaitlin Powers - Softball - UMHB

Caroline Rowatt - Softball - Baylor

Jenna Rowatt - Softball - Baylor

Hannah Sterriker - Softball - Baylor

Sophie Dunman - Tennis - Milligan University

Parkview Christian Academy

CJ Lanehart - Football - Angelo State University

Robinson High School:

Emma Brignac Softball- Navarro College

Slade McCloud - Baseball - Seminole State

Joseph McHenry - Football – UMHB

Rockdale High School

Anthony Dansby - Football - Blinn College

Ty Mayberry - Football - University of Texas-Permian Basin

Riesel High School

Tyler Jeske - Football - Lion College

Will McClintock - Football - Missouri Western State University

Reicher Catholic High School:

Jake Boozer - Football – TCU

Shoemaker High School

Monaray Baldwin - Football - Baylor University

Ty Bell - Football - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Vontez Martin - Football - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Keith Cunningham - Football - Rhodes College

Trent Hudson - Football - Trinity Valley Community College

Judea Milon - Football - Tyler Junior College

Dontavious Burrows - Football - Tyler Junior College

Devin Brown - Football - Lake Erie College

Donte Powell - Football - Texas Wesleyan University

De’Andre Exford - Football - Trinity Valley Community College

Emily Escorcia Zuniga - Soccer - Tyler Junior College

Temple High School

Humberto Arizmendi - Football - Iowa Wesleyan

Allen Camacho - Football - Iowa Wesleyan

AJ McDuffy - Football - Texas Southern University

Alex Rodriguez - Football - Navarro College

Jonah Walker - Football - Oklahoma Panhandle State

Keon Williams - Football - Iowa Wesleyan

University High School

Ja’Marius Bailey - Football - Bethel College

Michael Drake Jr. - Football - Sul Ross State University

Felipe Gonzalez - Football - McMurry University

Jay’lyn Jones - Football - Central Methodist University

Waco High School

Keegan Hyde - Baseball - Texas Wesleyan University

Jamarion Johnson - Football - McMurry University

Jaelyn Rhynes - Football - Angelo State University

Xavier Williams - Football - McMurry University

Trenton Freeman - Football - McMurry University

West High School

Trey Janek - Football - West Texas A&M

Hannah Hlavenka - Softball - Southwestern College

Killeen High School

Imek Berkley - Football - Southwestern Assemblies of God University

David Monley - Football - Hardin-Simmons University

