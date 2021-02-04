National Signing Day 2021
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas athletes signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday.
Here’s a list of athletes who signed to compete in college:
Belton High School
Kirsten Bush - Soccer - Texas A&M Commerce
Sophie Elliott — Soccer — East TX Baptist
Rylyn Reyes - Soccer - UT Permian Basin
Joe Sniffin - Football - Tyler Junior College
Thomas Bowman - Football - Southern Arkansas
Ruben Jimenez - Football - Southern Arkansas
China Spring High School
Hayden Hopkins - Football - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Tristyn Pechacek - Football - East Texas Baptist University
Coltin Locking - Football - University of Texas-Permian Basin
Jordan Nevarez - Football - Iowa Wesleyan University
Greyson Snydal - Football - Iowa Wesleyan University
Braden Spivey - Football - Hardin-Simmons
Connally High School
Keagan Alejo - Baseball - Friends University
Torii Pullen - Football - Hardin-Simmons
Jermain Spirlark - Football - Hardin-Simmons
Marcus Long - Football - William Penn
Perrish Cox III - Football - Arkansas State
Copperas Cove
Elle Fox - Golf - Mississippi State
Madison Seibel - Soccer - Sterling College
Bre’onna McCarthy-Reese - Cross Country - Abilene Christian University
Alina Salazar - Softball - Mississippi Valley State
Brooke Schmidt - Softball - Hill College
Thomas Holman - Football - Southeastern Oklahoma State University
Kendal Parker - Football - Iowa Wesleyan
Jeremy Carter - Football - UMHB
Ellison High School
Damashja Harris - Football - Lamar University
Trejon Spiller - Football - Prairie View A&M University
Lagi Ahsang - Power Lifting - Midland College
Amir Paris - Track & Field - Fort Scott Community College
La Vega
Kace Baggett – Iowa Wesleyan University
Andrew and Eric Brown – Blinn Community College
Damion Brown – McMurray University
Jai’Brian Bouye – Trinity Valley Community College
Jeremiah Fisher - Iowa Wesleyan University
Javon Iglehart – Pittsburg State University
La Travius Johnson – Navarro College
Zamarion Johnson - Iowa Wesleyan University
Jordan Rogers – Pittsburg State University
Rae Shawn Roberts - Iowa Wesleyan University
Viontay Robinson – Iowa Wesleyan University
Lamarion Williams – Iowa Wesleyan University
Midway
Cort Castle - Baseball - Baylor
Ryan Davis - Baseball - Paris Junior College
Andru Aleczander Davila-Gonzales - Baseball - Friends University
Logan Mercer - Baseball - McMurry University
Gabi Herrera - Cheerleading - Blinn College
Declan McCabe - Football - University of Montana
Hayden Smith - Golf - Central Christian College
Eubin Shim - Golf - Boston College
McKenley Clark - Softball - Abilene Christian University
Maddie Pflging - Softball - University of Arkansas at Monticello
Kaitlin Powers - Softball - UMHB
Caroline Rowatt - Softball - Baylor
Jenna Rowatt - Softball - Baylor
Hannah Sterriker - Softball - Baylor
Sophie Dunman - Tennis - Milligan University
Parkview Christian Academy
CJ Lanehart - Football - Angelo State University
Robinson High School:
Emma Brignac Softball- Navarro College
Slade McCloud - Baseball - Seminole State
Joseph McHenry - Football – UMHB
Rockdale High School
Anthony Dansby - Football - Blinn College
Ty Mayberry - Football - University of Texas-Permian Basin
Riesel High School
Tyler Jeske - Football - Lion College
Will McClintock - Football - Missouri Western State University
Reicher Catholic High School:
Jake Boozer - Football – TCU
Shoemaker High School
Monaray Baldwin - Football - Baylor University
Ty Bell - Football - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Vontez Martin - Football - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Keith Cunningham - Football - Rhodes College
Trent Hudson - Football - Trinity Valley Community College
Judea Milon - Football - Tyler Junior College
Dontavious Burrows - Football - Tyler Junior College
Devin Brown - Football - Lake Erie College
Donte Powell - Football - Texas Wesleyan University
De’Andre Exford - Football - Trinity Valley Community College
Emily Escorcia Zuniga - Soccer - Tyler Junior College
Temple High School
Humberto Arizmendi - Football - Iowa Wesleyan
Allen Camacho - Football - Iowa Wesleyan
AJ McDuffy - Football - Texas Southern University
Alex Rodriguez - Football - Navarro College
Jonah Walker - Football - Oklahoma Panhandle State
Keon Williams - Football - Iowa Wesleyan
University High School
Ja’Marius Bailey - Football - Bethel College
Michael Drake Jr. - Football - Sul Ross State University
Felipe Gonzalez - Football - McMurry University
Jay’lyn Jones - Football - Central Methodist University
Waco High School
Keegan Hyde - Baseball - Texas Wesleyan University
Jamarion Johnson - Football - McMurry University
Jaelyn Rhynes - Football - Angelo State University
Xavier Williams - Football - McMurry University
Trenton Freeman - Football - McMurry University
West High School
Trey Janek - Football - West Texas A&M
Hannah Hlavenka - Softball - Southwestern College
Killeen High School
Imek Berkley - Football - Southwestern Assemblies of God University
David Monley - Football - Hardin-Simmons University
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.