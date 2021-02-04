Advertisement

Noticeably Cooler Friday

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST
We’ve seen our cold front blow through today and it’s dropping our temperatures pretty quickly for the rest of the evening. Another thing that is dropping are the winds - now that we are behind the front we will see winds only about 5-15 mph tonight. Overall tonight brings us much cooler temperatures, in the low 40s, and less windy conditions. We will have some clouds move in around midnight but those will be clearing out throughout Friday.

Tomorrow should start cool & cloudy with a few sprinkles possible, mainly east of I-35. Most are dry though! Winds throughout the day tomorrow will be light, around 5-10 mph, but they will be gradually changing direction throughout the day. By the end of the day, we should have a light wind out of the south. Any clouds that we start with in the morning are gone by the afternoon and we see lots of sunshine, even so, it will be noticeably cooler with highs only in the upper 50s/low 60s.

The weekend looks like it will be a nice one! Highs will be in the mid & upper 60s with plenty of sunshine and no rain. We will have some stronger winds on Sunday to contend with as we see our next front getting closer to us. We will be ahead of the front Sunday with a warm S wind about 15-25 mph. Overall temperatures remain above normal through the weekend, but colder air will make it down to us next week.

Before the front arrives, high temperatures Monday should reach the low-to-mid 70s but then will steadily fall through the remainder of the week. Tuesday’s forecast is the most uncertain as temperatures could either be stuck in the 40s for highs or reach the upper 50s if the coldest air stays away a bit longer. For now, we’re keeping highs Tuesday in the low-to-mid 50s but expect that number the change over the coming day. The remainder of the week, however, is fairly locked in. Thanks to partly to mostly cloudy skies and continuous northerly winds, highs next Wednesday through at least the start of next weekend are expected to be in the 40s with morning lows likely in the 20s! Some forecast models are showing the potential for highs even colder than that. We’re not ready to drop temperatures that low, but that could be the case as we get some better forecast data over the coming days.

