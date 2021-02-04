Parks and wreck? Restroom in local park vandalized

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) – Harker Heights investigators asked for the public’s help Thursday in the search for vandals who set a fire in a restroom at Community Park.

The fire was set in a trash can Wednesday night in the men’s restroom in the park at 1605 Knights Way in Harker Heights.

The fire caused extensive smoke damage.

The restroom remains closed for repairs.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Harker Heights fire marshal’s office at (254) 699-2688.

