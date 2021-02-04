Advertisement

Petition gets 95k signatures in push for facial hair for soldiers

By Robyn Geske
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A push to force the us military to allow soldiers to have facial hair has gained steam online.

Last week, Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael Grinston, announced sweeping changes to the dress code for female soldiers, but said male soldiers would still not be allowed to have beards or facial hair.

Now, a petition on change.org is asking the Army to change course and allow beards in a garrison environment.

The petition reads, “If ear-rings, pony tails, and nail polish do not take away from the image of professionalism then a beard should not either.”

So far, more than 95,000 people have signed the petition, which has a goal of 150,000 signatures.

In a tweet Grinston said that male dress standards were left out of the policy updates because the group making the decisions was specifically convened to discuss “policy changes to improve diversity, inclusion, equity” in the Army’s ranks.

Grinston says that’s an issue that impacts more women than men in the military.

He has not commented publicly about the petition.

