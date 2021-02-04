Advertisement

Police: Man, 95, killed assisted living worker over money

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (AP) - An employee at an assisted living facility was fatally shot in the head by a 95-year-old resident in a dispute over money on Wednesday, police said.

When the employee, a man in his 40s whose name was not released, arrived for work at Legacy Assisted Living in Lafayette, 22 miles (35 kilometers) north of Denver, Okie Payne confronted him in the facility’s lobby about money Payne claimed the man owed him and shot him, Deputy Police Chief Brian Rosipajla said.

The employee was taken to the hospital and put on life support but died in the afternoon, he said.

Payne was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder as well as menacing for allegedly waving his handgun at two people who tried to help the victim after he was shot. It’s not known if he has a lawyer yet.

The facility was locked down after the shooting, and officers found everyone else was safe, Rosipajla said.

A woman who answered the telephone at the facility said it had no comment on the shooting.

