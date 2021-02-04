Advertisement

Teenager indicted in in death of Central Texas-born actor

D’Jon, Antone, 18, was indicted for capital murder in the shooting death of actor Eddie Hassell.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) - A grand jury in Texas has indicted an 18-year-old on a capital murder charge in the killing of actor Eddie Hassell.

D’Jon Antone was indicted Wednesday.

He was arrested in November in the shooting death of Hassell during a carjacking.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, surveillance video and witness interviews show Hassell was staying with a woman at an apartment in Grand Prairie.

Detectives determined Hassell had left the apartment to go to the woman’s car when Antone shot Hassell and stole the car.

Hassell, who was known for his roles in the NBC show “Surface” and the 2010 film “The Kids Are All Right,” was born in Corsicana and was living in Waco, according to police reports.

He moved to Los Angeles at the age of 11 to begin an acting career, and landed roles in Aaron Sorkin’s “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” “Joan of Arcadia” and “Southland.”

