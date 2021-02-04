Texas Tech health sciences student murdered; ex-boyfriend later found dead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KWTX) – Police in Lubbock are investigating after a 23-year-old Texas Tech Health Sciences Center student was found stabbed to death in her apartment and her ex-boyfriend was later found dead.

Molly Beckman of Midlothian was found dead after officers responded to a request for a welfare check at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ashton Pointe Apartments in Lubbock.

She had been stabbed repeatedly, police said.

Colton Totzke, 23, whom police described as her ex-boyfriend, was found dead on Wednesday in Crosby County.

Counseling was available for students, faculty and staff, the health sciences center said in a statement.

“The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center family is deeply saddened to learn of the death of TTUHSC student Molly Beckman at her off-campus residence. Our community mourns her tragic loss,” the statement read.

“We know this news is difficult to process and affects many members of our campus community.”

“During this time, please respect her family’s privacy and grief as well as those in our university family. In the days ahead, we hope her family and friends will find some comfort in knowing their loss is shared by our School of Health Professions and university.”

