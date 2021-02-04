Texas woman arrested after US Capitol riot hit with 5 new criminal charges

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOSA) – Capitol rioter Jenny Cudd has been hit with five new criminal charges.

In a newly unsealed grand jury indictment, prosecutors charged the Midland woman with corruptly obstructing an official proceeding of Congress; entering and remaining in a restricted building; committing disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building; committing disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Cudd openly bragged about storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 on her Facebook page.

She told KOSA that she’d gladly do it again.

One of the conditions of her not serving any jail time right now is that she stay away from Washington except for anything dealing with her court case.

Cudd was originally charged with two misdemeanors.

The five new charges are felonies.

She also asked a judge to approve her going to a trip to Riviera Maya, Mexico this month with her staff from Becky’s Flowers.

She says it was planned before the riot.

She has not been granted permission to go on that trip as of Thursday.

