Thanksgiving Day death of local family’s dog leads to animal cruelty indictment

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The McLennan County grand jury Thursday returned an indictment charging cruelty to a non-livestock animal against Colton Taylor Riley, 34 of Midland, stemming from the death of a dog struck by an arrow while on a walk with her owner on Thanksgiving Day in a Waco neighborhood.

Riley turned himself in four days later and was released after posting a $3,000 bond.

The errant arrow that struck the dog, named Bailey, was fired as Riley was doing target practice in the backyard of his grandparent’s home, authorities said.

Bailey’s owner, Dale Dickenson, said the dog died in his arms after the arrow struck her hind quarter and “pretty much went through her entire body.”

Dickenson took Bailey to an emergency veterinarian, but she was dead on arrival after bleeding out during the drive.

