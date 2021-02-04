Advertisement

Thanksgiving Day death of local family’s dog leads to animal cruelty indictment

The 8-month-old golden doodle named Bailey, shown with her owner, Dale Dickenson, died after...
The 8-month-old golden doodle named Bailey, shown with her owner, Dale Dickenson, died after she was struck by the arrow.(Courtesy photo)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The McLennan County grand jury Thursday returned an indictment charging cruelty to a non-livestock animal against Colton Taylor Riley, 34 of Midland, stemming from the death of a dog struck by an arrow while on a walk with her owner on Thanksgiving Day in a Waco neighborhood.

Riley turned himself in four days later and was released after posting a $3,000 bond.

The errant arrow that struck the dog, named Bailey, was fired as Riley was doing target practice in the backyard of his grandparent’s home, authorities said.

Bailey’s owner, Dale Dickenson, said the dog died in his arms after the arrow struck her hind quarter and “pretty much went through her entire body.”

Dickenson took Bailey to an emergency veterinarian, but she was dead on arrival after bleeding out during the drive.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The burglars escaped with jewelry valued at $500,000, the store's owner said.
Thieves cut through wall of local shop, crack the safe, steal $500,000 worth of jewelry
Levi Pugh, 2, is believed to be with Isaac Pugh, 42.
Texas toddler named in Amber Alert found safe
Bobby Suniga, 56, died Monday at a hospital in Abilene.
Whole town mourns after COVID-19 claims life of beloved Central Texas UPS driver
Christopher Oliver, 62, of Waco, remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday.
Graphic online conversation with detective posing as teenage girl lands local man in jail
Hundreds of Baylor students wore black in protest Wednesday night, a week after police were...
Baylor: Students protest after police called on Black students in library

Latest News

News 10 Super Bowl Recipes! Rosemond Crown's Fish Balls
Rosemond Crown's Super Bowl recipe
Sarah Elizabeth Hunt remains in the McLennan County Jail where she’s held in lieu of $500,000...
Ex-local schoolteacher accused of shooting teenage son to death indicted for murder
Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival
Local film festival brings community together through storytelling focused on family and faith
D’Jon, Antone, 18, was indicted for capital murder in the shooting death of actor Eddie Hassell.
Teenager indicted in in death of Central Texas-born actor