Whole town mourns after COVID-19 claims life of beloved Central Texas UPS driver

GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) – Residents of Goldthwaite are mourning after COVID-19 claimed the life of beloved UPS deliveryman Bobby Suniga, whom, it seems, just about everyone in the small Mills County town knew.

Residents on his delivery route remember him for going above and beyond, and Suniga was just as popular with the town’s dogs.

“He would drive up every day and our dogs would get so excited,” said Lindsay Bellow.

“Bobby always had a treat for all the dogs.”

Suniga, 56, died Monday at a hospital in Abilene after spending a month on a ventilator.

He passed away just days after the virus claimed the life of his father, Martin Suniga, 81, on Jan. 27.

“Daddy fought as hard as he possibly could for a whole month,” Bobby’s son Ryan Suniga said.

“He wore his mask, he did everything he could, but he still got sick,” he said.

Suniga was a UPS delivery driver for more than 30 years, and although his family lives in Brownwood, he’ll be laid to rest Saturday in Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery--wearing his UPS uniform.

“The best way to honor him is to send him off to work because he’s got a whole lot bigger work to do now.”

A graveside service begins at 2 p.m. at the Goldthwaite Memorial Pavilion and burial follows.

Suniga, who was born in Mathis, graduated from Comanche High School and attended Texas Tech, is survived by his mother, his wife, two sons and five grandchildren.

Goldthwaite residents are raising funds to help Suniga’s family with funeral expenses.

Residents may make donations in person at the Mills County State Bank, saying they have a “Delivery for Bobby.”

A GoFundMe account has also been established.

