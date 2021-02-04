Advertisement

Whole town mourns after COVID-19 claims life of beloved Central Texas UPS driver

By Rosemond Crown
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) – Residents of Goldthwaite are mourning after COVID-19 claimed the life of beloved UPS deliveryman Bobby Suniga, whom, it seems, just about everyone in the small Mills County town knew.

Residents on his delivery route remember him for going above and beyond, and Suniga was just as popular with the town’s dogs.

“He would drive up every day and our dogs would get so excited,” said Lindsay Bellow.

“Bobby always had a treat for all the dogs.”

Suniga, 56, died Monday at a hospital in Abilene after spending a month on a ventilator.

He passed away just days after the virus claimed the life of his father, Martin Suniga, 81, on Jan. 27.

“Daddy fought as hard as he possibly could for a whole month,” Bobby’s son Ryan Suniga said.

“He wore his mask, he did everything he could, but he still got sick,” he said.

Suniga was a UPS delivery driver for more than 30 years, and although his family lives in Brownwood, he’ll be laid to rest Saturday in Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery--wearing his UPS uniform.

“The best way to honor him is to send him off to work because he’s got a whole lot bigger work to do now.”

A graveside service begins at 2 p.m. at the Goldthwaite Memorial Pavilion and burial follows.

Suniga, who was born in Mathis, graduated from Comanche High School and attended Texas Tech, is survived by his mother, his wife, two sons and five grandchildren.

Goldthwaite residents are raising funds to help Suniga’s family with funeral expenses.

Residents may make donations in person at the Mills County State Bank, saying they have a “Delivery for Bobby.”

A GoFundMe account has also been established.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Ann Chamberlain has been charged with intoxication assault following a crash that left...
Hewitt: Woman charged in serious drunken driving crash
Justin Monk was captured by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force after fleeing from local police...
US marshals help local police catch ‘dangerous fugitive’
Levi Pugh, 2, is believed to be with Isaac Pugh, 42.
Texas toddler named in Amber Alert found safe
The burglars escaped with jewelry valued at $500,000, the store's owner said.
Thieves cut through wall of local shop, crack the safe, steal $500,000 worth of jewelry
Officers stand outside a home where a mass shooting took place in Muskogee, Okla., Tuesday...
Man arrested in killing of 5 children, 1 adult in Oklahoma

Latest News

Investigators with the Traffic Unit in the Killeen Police Department have located the vehicle...
Investigators locate vehicle involved in hit and run
Texas lawmakers propose $15 minimum wage
Texas Minimum Wage
Several Texas lawmakers have proposed raising the state's minimum wage.
Minimum wage bills again on the legislative docket this session
Officials hoped to administer 100 vaccinations an hour.
Hundreds of area residents line up for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at drive-thru clinic
Reports of new cases of COVID-19 are declining and fewer patients fill beds in area hospitals,...
COVID-19 death toll continues to rise as holiday surge in cases subsides in Central Texas