Advertisement

All New Orleans bars closed for Mardi Gras; no loitering on Bourbon Street

New Orleans
New Orleans(WVUE)
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All bars will be closed for indoor and outdoor dining citywide from Friday, Feb. 12 through Mardi Gras day, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced.

Liquor stores will be closed and liquor sales in the French Quarter will be banned.

Portions of the French Quarter will be closed to traffic. Closures will occur on Decatur, Bourbon, and Frenchmen Streets. Officers will be at every intersection of the closure, per NOPD. Claiborne Corridor will be fenced off.

“I am really concerned about Mardi Gras and the potential for superspreaders,” Cantrell said Thursday at the groundbreaking for a new shelter.

Governor John Bel Edwards said there will be an increased presence of state troopers, Fire Marshals, and ATC officers.

A video of large gatherings on Bourbon Street posted to Twitter spurred officials’ efforts to begin outlining ways to control crowd sizes.

Limits on takeout drinks and road closures were being discussed, according to city spokesman Beau Tidwell.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Molly Beckman, 23, was found dead Tuesday night. Her ex-boyfriend, Colton Totzke, 23, was...
Texas Tech health sciences student murdered; ex-boyfriend later found dead
A motorist recorded video of the suspect's truck during the pursuit through Temple.
Suspect surrenders after harrowing high-speed chase on Interstate 35
Hundreds of Baylor students wore black in protest Wednesday night, a week after police were...
Baylor: Students protest after police called on Black students in library
Sarah Elizabeth Hunt remains in the McLennan County Jail where she’s held in lieu of $500,000...
Ex-local schoolteacher accused of shooting teenage son to death indicted for murder
Brayshon Negale Cummings, 32, was arrested after a shooting in May 2020 at a pasture party in...
Convicted felon arrested after shooting at Central Texas pasture party sentenced

Latest News

Only the stone walls were standing Friday after fire gutted the more than century-old Mason...
Fire that gutted century-old Texas courthouse was set deliberately; suspect in custody
Waco’s Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center has been awarded a $4 million grant for substance...
Waco: MHMR awarded $4 million substance abuse services grant
Edgar Padilla has been named the new provost of Texas State Technical College’s Waco campus.
Waco: TSTC announces new provost
armed robbery suspect
Man robs local store at gunpoint
The man pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and demanded cash.
Man robs local convenience store at gunpoint, puts cash in Burger King bag