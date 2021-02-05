All New Orleans bars closed for Mardi Gras; no loitering on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All bars will be closed for indoor and outdoor dining citywide from Friday, Feb. 12 through Mardi Gras day, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced.

Liquor stores will be closed and liquor sales in the French Quarter will be banned.

There will be additional restrictions in place in #NOLA to prevent the spread of #COVID19 during the final weekend of Carnival. Details at https://t.co/AJeXJbJuKc. pic.twitter.com/ICtIRrt9xB — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) February 5, 2021

Portions of the French Quarter will be closed to traffic. Closures will occur on Decatur, Bourbon, and Frenchmen Streets. Officers will be at every intersection of the closure, per NOPD. Claiborne Corridor will be fenced off.

Strong message by Deputy CAO Peter Bowen to businesses who are repeatedly violating restrictions:

“Your selfishness continues to threaten our delicate ecosystem that is our hospitality industry. You are directly responsible for the deaths of New Orleanians.” @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/zqpTbAqLPX — Cody Lillich (@CodyLillich) February 5, 2021

“I am really concerned about Mardi Gras and the potential for superspreaders,” Cantrell said Thursday at the groundbreaking for a new shelter.

Governor John Bel Edwards said there will be an increased presence of state troopers, Fire Marshals, and ATC officers.

A video of large gatherings on Bourbon Street posted to Twitter spurred officials’ efforts to begin outlining ways to control crowd sizes.

Limits on takeout drinks and road closures were being discussed, according to city spokesman Beau Tidwell.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.