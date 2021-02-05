Advertisement

Authorities arrest woman accused of giving instructions to Capitol rioters

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities have arrested a Pennsylvania woman who they say used a megaphone to give instructions to rioters during the Capitol insurrection.

Rachel Marie Powell faces charges including obstruction, entering a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

She admitted in an interview with the New Yorker that she was the woman seen on video giving directions to other rioters on where to go inside the Capitol building to avoid police barricades. Powell implied she was trying to help direct people so fewer individuals would be hurt or killed.

Prosecutors want to detain her because they say she is a flight risk and “a danger to any other person or the community.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Molly Beckman, 23, was found dead Tuesday night. Her ex-boyfriend, Colton Totzke, 23, was...
Texas Tech health sciences student murdered; ex-boyfriend later found dead
A motorist recorded video of the suspect's truck during the pursuit through Temple.
Suspect surrenders after harrowing high-speed chase on Interstate 35
Hundreds of Baylor students wore black in protest Wednesday night, a week after police were...
Baylor: Students protest after police called on Black students in library
Sarah Elizabeth Hunt remains in the McLennan County Jail where she’s held in lieu of $500,000...
Ex-local schoolteacher accused of shooting teenage son to death indicted for murder
Brayshon Negale Cummings, 32, was arrested after a shooting in May 2020 at a pasture party in...
Convicted felon arrested after shooting at Central Texas pasture party sentenced

Latest News

Porter Ellett, 31, was promoted in the off-season to offensive quality control coach after...
BU graduate who lost arm in childhood accident is on Chiefs’ coaching staff
coronavirus vaccine
Pentagon will deploy troops to assist COVID-19 vaccine drive
President Joe Biden addressed the employment landscape today as the administration aims to...
White House, Congress focus on coronavirus-impacted jobs
Christopher Plummer arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Oscar winner, ‘Sound of Music’ star Christopher Plummer dies
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LV, Thursday,...
NFL writes to Biden offering all stadiums as vaccine sites