BU graduate who lost arm in childhood accident is on Chiefs’ coaching staff

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Baylor graduate who has overcome the odds his entire life after losing his right arm in an accident as a child will be the man behind the playbook of the Kansas City Chiefs as the team looks to win its second Super Bowl in a row.

Porter Ellett, 31, a 2017 graduate of the Baylor’s master’s program in education sports management, was promoted in the off season to offensive quality control coach after serving as senior assistant to head coach Andy Reid during last year’s Super Bowl victory.

While he’ll be donning the red and gold Sunday, he still says he’s proud to represent the green and gold.

“We’re excited to represent Baylor and the good people of Waco,” Porter said.

“We’re grateful for our time there, grateful for the university and the things we’ve learned there as well.”

Ellett’s road to the Super Bowl hasn’t been an easy one.

The Loa, Utah native lost the use of his right arm when he was four after he was thrown from a pickup truck while working sheep.

He suffered a severe head injury and significant nerve damage.

By the time he was 16, his arm had been amputated.

Despite the disability, Ellett played pretty much every sport, except for football, which wasn’t offered because the small size of his high school.

But while in college at Brigham Young University, Ellett fell in love with the game and never looked back.

His career path brought him and his wife, Carlie, to Waco where Ellett pursued the master’s degree in sports management.

Through a chance encounter with Coach Andy Reid, Porter was offered a job while still in school at Baylor.

Porter says he owes much of his good fortune to Baylor University for supporting him when he decided to leave the program in Waco early to pursue his dream while continuing his education online.

“Coach Reid, in the middle of schooling was like ‘well you need to finish that’ and I said, ‘let me go talk to my professors.’ My professors said ‘no you’ve got to take it. You can finish (the degree) online,’” he said.

“If they wouldn’t have been as flexible, I don’t know if I would have gotten that degree or if coach would have been willing to hire me.”

Porter and his entire family will be traveling to Tampa, Fla., for the big game, which will air Sunday on KWTX.

As he prepared to depart, Porter spoke of his love for Baylor, his enjoyment in watching the success of the men’s and women’s basketball teams and recorded this hopeful message for all his friends and fans back in Central Texas.

“Hey Waco, this is Porter Ellett from the Kansas City Chiefs. Just wanted to touch base and tell you how excited we are to go to Tampa Bay and try to defend our championship, win another Super bowl for Kansas City.”

