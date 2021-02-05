Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 1,200

(KWTX) – Seventeen more Central Texas residents who fell seriously ill after contracting COVID-19 have died, according to Texas Department of State Health Services data Thursday, increasing the regional death toll to more than 1,200.

Additional deaths were reported Thursday in Bell, Coryell, Hill, Lampasas, Leon, Limestone McLennan and Milam counties.

DSHS data showed at least 1,202 area residents diagnosed with the virus have died, including 280 Bell County residents, 25 more than the local count of 255; 26 Bosque County residents; 60 Coryell County residents, 36 more than the local count of 24; 26 Falls County residents; 33 Freestone County residents; 23 Hamilton County residents; 67 Hill County residents; 22 Lampasas County residents; 34 Leon County residents; 51 Limestone County residents; 388 McLennan County residents, 16 more than the local count of 372; 32 Milam County residents; 19 Mills County residents; 95 Navarro County residents; 29 Robertson County residents, and 17 San Saba County residents.

Another 276 cases of the virus were reported Thursday in Central Texas, increasing the regional total to 69,862.

The daily number of new cases has declined as the post-holiday surge ebbs, and hospitalization rates in the region are falling slowly.

If the trend continues for several more days, capacity reductions and other restrictions triggered under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7 would be lifted.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 143 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursdsay, accounting for about 15% all hospitalizations and filling 12% of available beds.

At least 102 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 15% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 22% of available beds.

The statewide death toll increased by 439 Thursday to 37,727.

DSHS reported another 12,294 cases of the virus Thursday, 11,999 of them new.

Of the total, 354,724 cases were active Thursday, 2,037,888 patients have recovered and at least 10,523 were in hospitals, about 300 fewer than on Wednesday.

The Lab Test Date positivity Thursday was 13.37%, down slight from 13.41% on Wednesday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

VACCINATIONS

The Waco-McLennan County Health District with help from Baylor Scott & White Health opened a drive-thru vaccination clinic Thursday at McLane Stadium. Appointments were scheduled from the health district’s waiting list in order of sign up.

The drive-thru site is at McLane Stadium. (Bill Gowdy)

Just fewer than 30,000 residents were on the list Wednesday.

McLennan County health officials say they’re pushing for an increase in the county’s vaccine allocation, but said they don’t expect an increase until supply improves.

The site will be open through Saturday.

Residents who received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine during the first week of the health district’s vaccination hub in January are due a second dose next week. The health district says it’s contacting residents to make appointments for the second dose.

Administration of second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Bell County continued Thursday at a drive-thru site at the Bell County Expo Center.

Residents who received the first dose of the vaccine at one of the county’s two vaccination centers were notified to make appointments for the second dose.

Residents with appointments drove through a coned-off area at the Expo Center to reach the vaccination station under the facility’s dome and then were directed to another location for a mandated period of observation.

Officials hoped to deliver as many as 100 doses an hour.

A drive-thru vaccination clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the rear parking lot of Copperas Cove High School at 851 West Avenue D for which appointments through Coryell Health are required. The appointment window opened at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and available appointments were quickly booked.

A drive-thru vaccination hub opened Tuesday at the Texas Motor Speedway racetrack on the north side of Fort Worth with the goal of vaccinating as many as 10,000 people a day. Appointments are required.

A drive-thru vaccination clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Austin VA Outpatient Clinic at 7901 Metropolis Dr. in Austin for enrolled veterans who are 75 or older. To make an appointment, eligible veterans should call 1-800-423-2111 and press #2. Callers may experience delays. The clinic can accommodate about 250 walk-ins, as well.

CVS will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations starting on Feb. 11 at some of its pharmacies in Central Texas and around the state. The chain expects to have 38,000 doses available in Texas, which will be administered at 70 CVS pharmacies around the state to residents eligible for the vaccine under phases 1A and 1B of the state’s vaccination plan, including stores in Waco, Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Brownsville, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Lubbock, Midland, Plano, and San Antonio. Appointments are required and the window for booking them could open as early as Feb. 9.

Walgreens, meanwhile, will begin providing vaccinations on Feb. 12 at pharmacies in 13 states and in Puerto Rico, but Texas is not on the list. H-E-B and Walmart are also preparing to begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents in Texas.

Ascension Providence Hospital will vaccine Waco and Midway ISD staff members who are 65 or older or who have pre-existing medical conditions that put them at higher risk from the virus. The hospital estimates more than 650 Waco ISD personnel and about 350 Midway ISD personnel are eligible. Waco ISD personnel will be vaccinated Saturday and Midway ISD personnel on Feb. 11.

The Department of State Health Services allocated a total of 11,900 doses of COVID-vaccine this week to Central Texas vaccination hubs and providers.

The six vaccine hub providers in Central Texas include the Bell County Public Health District, which established vaccination sites in both Temple and Killeen; the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco; the Waco-McLennan County Health District, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District.

Ascension Providence, is now accepting online appointments from any residents eligible for vaccination.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on the VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage.

The interactive Texas Department of State Health Services vaccine availability map Thursday showed the only area providers with vaccine on hand were hub sites with doses for which appointments have already been made.

Almost 4.5 million doses of vaccine have been allocated to the state and about 3.8 million doses have been shipped.

More than 2.1 million residents have received the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and 619,452 have received the second dose for a total of about 2.75 million doses administered, state data showed Thursday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services vaccination dashboard Thursday showed that in Bell County, with 265,191 residents who are 16 and older, 18,833 people have received a first dose and 6,069 have received both, while in McLennan County, with 198,642 residents 16 and older, 17,179 people have received a first dose and 4,059 have received both.

The dashboard Thursday showed the administration of 952 initial and 237 secondary vaccinations in Bosque County; 3,302 initial and 715 secondary vaccinations in Coryell County; 1,319 initial and 157 secondary vaccinations in Falls County; 725 initial and 81 secondary vaccinations in Freestone County; 1,671 initial and 524 secondary vaccinations in Hamilton County; 2,051 initial vaccinations and 470 secondary vaccinations in Hill County; 859 initial and 172 secondary vaccinations in Lampasas County; 599 initial and 169 secondary vaccinations in Leon County; 970 initial and 105 secondary vaccinations in Limestone County; 1,453 initial and 310 secondary vaccinations in Milam County; 438 initial and 161 secondary vaccinations in Mills County; 4,263 initial and 633 secondary vaccinations in Navarro County, and 722 initial and 183 secondary vaccinations in Robertson County.

In San Saba County, 123 residents have received a first dose and only 19 have received the second.

Some residents of the county have been taking a long drive to a vaccination hub at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Marble Falls, which was due to receive a delivery of 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week. Eligible residents do not have to be patients to receive the vaccine, but must set up a MyBSWHealthAccount.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District, whose local death count has lagged behind the DSHS count, received death certificates Thursday for eight more residents diagnosed with the virus who died including a Killeen woman in her 80s, a Harker Heights man in his 70s, a Killeen man in his 70s, a Temple woman in her 80s, a Killeen man in his 60s, a Temple woman in her 60s, a Bell County man in his 80s and a Temple man in his 60s.

The deaths raised the virus’ toll in the county to 255, according to local data.

State data showed 280 deaths, an increase of seven.

“I expect to see more added for the next several days as we receive death certificate updates from our period of high hospitalizations,” health district Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said Thursday.

The health district reported 144 additional cases of the virus Thursday, increasing the county’s total to 19,387.

Of the total, 1,600 cases were active Thursday and 17,787 patients have recovered.

In state Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell County, at least 143 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday, accounting for about 15% all hospitalizations and filling about 12% of available beds, below the 15% trigger for capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

The City of Killeen is offering grant assistance to businesses impacted by the pandemic. An online application system opened at 9 a.m. Wednesday. A maximum of $8,000 is available to businesses that meet specific criteria. Applications must be submitted through the city’s online applications portal. Applicants must click the Neighborly Software-Killeen Participant Portal link and register by entering an active email address.

The Central Texas Foodbank will distribute free food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St. in Temple.

The Bell County Museum in Belton remains closed to the public through Friday after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The county will contact residents who may have been in the museum at the same time as the two staff members, even though they probably would not have been within 10 feet of the staffers, who were masked and interacted through plexiglass partitions.

Temple’s city hall, public library, historic post office, Parks and Recreation administration building, Public Works Service Center, Human Resources Department, and Utility Business Office and Municipal Court will remain closed to walk-in traffic through Feb. 28 because of COVID-19 infection rates. Services at the facilities remain available online, by phone, by appointment, at curbside or by drive-thru. City employees who are able to work remotely will continue to do so, the city said. Essential employees will adhere to safety guidelines including social distancing, regular hand washing and the use of face coverings.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Thursday showed 14 active cases and a cumulative total of 286 cases since Aug. 1.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Thursday reported two active cases involving a student and an employee and 28 positive tests for the virus since March, 21 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed more than 1,400 cases since March 16, 683 involving students and 752 involving staff, and 77 involving students and 39 involving staff in the past seven days. The dashboard Thursday showed two cases involving students and one involving an employee at Cedar Valley Elementary; one involving a student and two involving employees at Clear Creek Elementary; four involving students and four involving employees at Fowler Elementary; one involving an employee at Harker Heights Elementary; one involving a student at Hay Branch Elementary; five involving students and one involving an employee at Haynes Elementary; one involving a student and six involving employees at Iduma Elementary; one involving a student at Ira Cross Elementary; one involving an employee at Maxdale Elementary; one involving a student and two involving employees at Meadows Elementary; one involving a student at Mountain View Elementary; one involving an employee at Nolanville Elementary; one involving a student and three involving employees at Peebles Elementary; two involving students at Pershing Park Elementary; one involving a student at Richard E. Cavazos Elementary; one involving a student at Saegert Elementary; one involving a student at Skipcha Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Timber Ridge Elementary; two involving students and one involving an employee at Trimmier Elementary; three involving students at Venable Village Elementary; two involving employees at Willow Springs Elementary; three involving students at Charles Paterson Middle School; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Eastern Hills Middle School; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Liberty Hill Middle School; one involving a student at Live Oak Ridge Middle School; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Manor Middle School; one involving a student at Nolan Middle School; two involving students at Rancier Middle School; 13 involving students and two involving employees at Smith Middle School; one involving a student at Union Grove Middle School; four involving employees at Early College High School; four involving students and one involving an employee at Ellison High School; seven involving students and two involving employees at Harker Heights High School; four involving students and two involving employees at Killeen High School; four involving students at Shoemaker High School, and four involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 .m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed two cases at Temple High School, two at Bonham Middle School, one at Travis Middle School, two at Jefferson Elementary, one at Kennedy-Powell Elementary, and one at Raye-Allen Elementary

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed three cases at Charter Oak Elementary; two at Chisholm Trail Elementary; three at Lakewood Elementary; one at Leon Heights Elementary; one at Miller Heights Elementary; four at Sparta Elementary; one at Tarver Elementary; five at Belton Middle School; four at Lake Belton Middle School; one at North Belton Middle School; two at South Belton Middle School; nine at Belton High School: two at Lake Belton High School, and three at non-campus facilities.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported the deaths of two more residents diagnosed with the virus Thursday, a 95-year-old woman and a 65-year-old woman, increasing the virus’ toll in the county to 372 according to local data.

State data showed 388 deaths, an increase of three.

The health district reported an additional 55 cases of the virus Thursday, 21 confirmed and 34 probable, increasing the county’s total to 23,499.

Of the total, 711 cases were active Thursday, 22,416 patients have recovered, and 89 were hospitalized, 20 of them on ventilators.

Sixty one of the 89 are McLennan County residents.

At least 102 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday in the Trauma Service Area that includes McLennan County, accounting for about 22% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 15% of available beds, just about below the 15% ceiling that triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7 for the first time since early November.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

The Central Texas Foodbank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 25 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road in Waco.

Baylor University’s online dashboard Thursday showed 219 active cases including 192 involving students, 14 involving staff, six involving faculty and seven involving contractors. In the past seven days 81 positive tests have been administered. A total of 2,687 cases have been confirmed since Aug. 1. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty and staff.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed 13 active cases Thursday, nine involving students, and 321 total cases in the past three weeks, 248 involving students. The college is offering classes in blended-hybrid and online formats during the spring semester.

The Waco ISD dashboard, last updated on Tuesday, showed cumulative totals of 248 students, 266 employees, and 10 classified as “other” have been diagnosed with the virus since Sept. 8. The dashboard showed two active cases at Alta Vista Elementary; one at Brook Avenue Elementary; one at Crestview Elementary; one at Hillcrest PDS; one at Lake Air Montessori; one at Parkdale Elementary; one at the Greater Waco Advanced Health Careers Academy; one at Tennyson Middle School; four at University High School and one at a non-campus facility.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed three cases involving students and one involving an employee at Castleman Creek Elementary; three involving students and two involving employees at Hewitt Elementary; six involving students at South Bosque Elementary; three involving students at Woodway Elementary; four involving students at River Valley Intermediate; one involving a student at Woodgate Intermediate; four involving students at Midway Middle School; 14 involving students and six involving employees at Midway High School, and three involving employees at non-campus facilities. Midway High School will have a prom on May 1 and an off-campus site has been secured for the party, Principal Alison Smith said in a message to parents Wednesday. Only Midway seniors may attend. “With the active COVID-19 situation in McLennan County, we feel that limiting numbers is necessary to reasonably manage the event in relation to safety guidelines and mitigate spread of the virus,” Smith said.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Thursday showed one case involving an employee at Lorena Primary School; one involving a student at Lorena Elementary, and three involving students at Lorena High School.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed two active cases at Mart High School.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed two cases at Isbill Junior High and one at McGregor High School.

_________________________________________________________________________

Note: On Feb. 1, 2021, the Texas Department of State Health Services added a total of 6,552 previously unreported confirmed and probable cases of the virus to the regional count including 237 confirmed and 49 probable cases in Bosque County; 2,087 confirmed and 41 probable cases in Coryell County; 385 confirmed and 57 probable cases in Falls County; 351 confirmed and 171 probable cases in Freestone County; 70 confirmed and five probable cases in Hamilton County; 985 confirmed and 96 probable cases in Hill County; 362 confirmed and 80 probable cases in Lampasas County; 321 confirmed and 45 probable cases in Leon County; 433 confirmed and 88 probable cases in Limestone County; 82 confirmed and 16 probable cases in Mills County; 428 confirmed and 59 probable cases in Robertson County and 83 confirmed and 21 probable cases in San Saba County.

_________________________________________________________________________

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County was still reporting 2,695 total cases of the virus Thursday.

The county’s local tracker hasn’t been updated since Jan. 28.

Of the total, 379 cases were active, 2,292 patients have recovered and 24 have died.

But state data, which includes inmates in state prison units, showed 6,865 confirmed cases Thursday, revised downward from 6,895 on Thursday.

At least 5,869 patients have recovered.

State data also showed 196 probable cases and one more death for a total of 60.

In state Trauma Service Area L, which includes Coryell County, at least 143 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday, accounting for about 15% all hospitalizations and filling about 12% of available beds, below the 15% trigger for capacity reductions, bar closings and suspension of elective surgery under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed seven cases involving students and four involving employees at Cove High School; four involving students at Cove Junior High; six involving students and three involving employees at S. C. Lee Junior High; one involving a student at Fairview Jewell Elementary; one involving a student at Hettie Halstead Elementary; one involving an employee at House Creek Elementary; one involving a student at Martin Walker Elementary; two involving employees at Williams/Ledger Elementary; one involving a student at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, andtwo involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed 10 cases at Gatesville High School, four involving students; seven at Gatesville Junior High, two involving students; 11 cases at Gatesville Intermediate, nine involving students, four at Gatesville Elementary, three involving students, and one involving a student at Gatesville Primary.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported three cases involving inmates and 11 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 88 inmates were on medical restriction and three were isolated; two cases involving inmates and 13 involving employees at the Hilltop Unit where 61 inmates were restricted and two were isolated; seven cases involving inmates and 35 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 279 inmates were medically restricted and seven were medically isolated; 55 cases involving inmates and five involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville where 304 inmates were restricted and 55 were isolated; 15 cases involving inmates and 13 involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 406 inmates were restricted and 17 were isolated, and five cases involving inmates and five involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 174 inmates were restricted and five were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,813 confirmed and 150 probable cases of the virus Thursday.

Of the total, 1,662 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported 16 cases involving inmates and seven involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 55 inmates were restricted and 22 were isolated, and three cases involving inmates and one involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit where 44 inmates were restricted and three were isolated.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 1,905 confirmed and 482 probable cases of the virus Thursday.

Of the total, 1,785 patients have recovered and a 51st resident has died, according to state data.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,308 confirmed and 2,073 probable cases of the virus Thursday.

Of the total, 4,674 patients have recovered.

State data showed 95 deaths. Local data showed 96.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,239 confirmed and 265 probable cases of the virus Thursday. Of the total, 1,191 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,164 confirmed and 643 probable cases of the virus Thursday. At least 1,379 patients have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported two cases involving inmates and five involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where 83 inmates were medically restricted and two were isolated. Teague’s city hall, library, police department and municipal court have been closed to the public because of an increase in COVID-19 cases and have implemented modified hours of operation. City hall and the library will be open from 8:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the police department and municipal court will be open from 8:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. “We will have staff in all offices and available to assist you by phone, email and fax,” the city said. Utility payments may be made online.

Hamilton County had 664 confirmed and 47 probable cases of the virus Thursday. At least 606 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data.

Hill County had 3,496 confirmed cases Thursday, an increase of 20, and 599 probable cases. At least 3,206 patients have recovered and a 67th resident has died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Thursday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Thursday showed two cases involving students and two involving employees at Hillsboro Intermediate and two involving employees at Hillsboro High School.

Lampasas County had 1,560 confirmed cases Thursday, an increase of 12, and 265 probable cases. At least 1,247 patients have recovered and a 22nd resident has died, according to state data.

Leon County had 1,155 confirmed and 297 probable cases Thursday. At least 1,130 patients have recovered and a 34th resident has died, according to state data.

Milam County reported 1,228 confirmed and 878 probable cases of the virus Thursday. Sixty five cases were active and 16 patients were hospitalized. Local data showed 30 deaths. State data showed 1,984 recoveries and 32 deaths.

Mills County had 523 confirmed and 51 probable cases of the virus Thursday. At least 418 patients have recovered and 19 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,510 confirmed cases Thursday, an increase of six, and 382 probable cases. At least 1,420 patients have recovered and 29 have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 546 confirmed cases Thursday and 196 probable cases. At least 546 patients have recovered and 17 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported 35 cases involving inmates and five involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 140 inmates were restricted and 35 were medically isolated.

