Fire guts century-old Texas courthouse

MASON, Texas (KWTX) - Only the stone walls were standing Friday after fire gutted the more than century-old Mason County courthouse overnight.

The fire broke out Thursday night, evidently on the second floor of the 111-year-old building.

The flames quickly spread.

Preparations were underway for renovations at the time of the fire and county records and documents had been moved to another site.

Firefighters were at the scene of an earlier house fire when they got a call from the dispatch office across the street from the courthouse., Mason County Judge Jerry Bearden said.

The dispatcher told them flames were coming from the second floor of the building.

“The second floor, the third floor and the roof were completely engulfed in a matter of minutes. You could see it from miles away,” Bearden said.

Crews from multiple agencies responded, but they weren’t able to save the building.

“What we have now are 111-year-old walls,” Bearden said.

“It’s just a terrible tragedy for the people here in the county.”

Construction of the courthouse started in 1909 and was completed the next year.

The courthouse is the county’s third.

The first, built in 1872, and the second, built in 1900, both also burned.

