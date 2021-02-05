Homeless Central Texas veteran finds a home thanks to chance encounter, TikTok videos

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -- A homeless veteran in Waco has been able to find a home thanks to a friendly stranger and as series of TikTok videos.

Dan Merry saw Clint, a homeless veteran, and his dog Lucas near the Chick-Fil-A on Franklin Avenue in Waco.

“I’d seen him so many times when I was in college here, but I never even made eye contact,” Merry said.

This day was different.

Merry decided to buy a second breakfast for Clint, but things didn’t go quite as planned.

Merry documented the encounter in a series of TikTok videos.

He accidentally gave Clint a bag of sauces instead of the breakfast he ordered for him.

“I think it’s right up my alley honestly to try and do something nice and have it explode in my face,” Merry said.

Merry went back to redeem himself, bringing food, toiletries and gift cards for Clint.

Merry documented that on TikTok as well.

His videos have been viewed more than a million times on the platform.

Merry has capitalized on the attention to raise money for Clint and Lucas.

A GoFundMe page Merry created has received nearly $20,000 in donations.

“I feel unqualified but extremely grateful to tell him that hundreds of people want to help change his life,” Merry said.

Merry said he’s used the donations to get Clint and Lucas housed for the last nine days.

According to Merry, Clint suffers from PTSD and has shied away from the attention, but wants Merry to let the world know he is grateful for their help.

“It’s been such a difficult year and I think something we haven’t considered is the perspective of someone who has had to deal with last year but also had nothing to help them get through it...nobody should be homeless especially not a veteran,” Merry said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.