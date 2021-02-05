Advertisement

Homeless Central Texas veteran finds a home thanks to chance encounter, TikTok videos

A homeless Central Texas veteran and his dog are no longer homeless thanks to a friendly...
A homeless Central Texas veteran and his dog are no longer homeless thanks to a friendly stranger and a series of TikTok videos.(Courtesy photo)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -- A homeless veteran in Waco has been able to find a home thanks to a friendly stranger and as series of TikTok videos.

Dan Merry saw Clint, a homeless veteran, and his dog Lucas near the Chick-Fil-A on Franklin Avenue in Waco.

I’d seen him so many times when I was in college here, but I never even made eye contact,” Merry said.

This day was different.

Merry decided to buy a second breakfast for Clint, but things didn’t go quite as planned.

Merry documented the encounter in a series of TikTok videos.

He accidentally gave Clint a bag of sauces instead of the breakfast he ordered for him.

“I think it’s right up my alley honestly to try and do something nice and have it explode in my face,” Merry said.

Merry went back to redeem himself, bringing food, toiletries and gift cards for Clint.

Merry documented that on TikTok as well.

His videos have been viewed more than a million times on the platform.

Merry has capitalized on the attention to raise money for Clint and Lucas.

A GoFundMe page Merry created has received nearly $20,000 in donations.

“I feel unqualified but extremely grateful to tell him that hundreds of people want to help change his life,” Merry said.

Merry said he’s used the donations to get Clint and Lucas housed for the last nine days.

According to Merry, Clint suffers from PTSD and has shied away from the attention, but wants Merry to let the world know he is grateful for their help.

“It’s been such a difficult year and I think something we haven’t considered is the perspective of someone who has had to deal with last year but also had nothing to help them get through it...nobody should be homeless especially not a veteran,” Merry said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The burglars escaped with jewelry valued at $500,000, the store's owner said.
Thieves cut through wall of local shop, crack the safe, steal $500,000 worth of jewelry
Molly Beckman, 23, was found dead Tuesday night. Her ex-boyfriend, Colton Totzke, 23, was...
Texas Tech health sciences student murdered; ex-boyfriend later found dead
Bobby Suniga, 56, died Monday at a hospital in Abilene.
Whole town mourns after COVID-19 claims life of beloved Central Texas UPS driver
Levi Pugh, 2, is believed to be with Isaac Pugh, 42.
Texas toddler named in Amber Alert found safe
Hundreds of Baylor students wore black in protest Wednesday night, a week after police were...
Baylor: Students protest after police called on Black students in library

Latest News

Texas is expected to start a new $1.3 billion rental assistance program in about two weeks.
New statewide rental assistance program provides hope to Central Texans struggling with rent
The Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rose to more than 1,200 Thursday. (File)
Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 1,200
Dirty floors, a broken refrigerator and dripping grease caught the eye of inspectors in this...
Restaurant Report Card for February 4, 2021
KWTX morning anchor Pete Sousa shares the story of his 20-year drug and alcohol addiction and...
KWTX anchor shares story of 20-year addiction, journey to sobriety in new podcast