Advertisement

Man robs local convenience store at gunpoint, puts cash in Burger King bag

By Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Police released surveillance photos Friday of a man who robbed a Hewitt convenience store at gunpoint, put the cash in a Burger King bag he brought with him, and then fled.

Hewitt officers responded to the holdup at around 4:25 a.m. Thursday at the Stripes store at 514 Sun Valley Rd.

The clerk told police the man, who’s 5-foot-6 with a thin build, entered the store, stood around for a few minutes and then, after he was asked if he needed help, pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and demanded money.

The employee complied and the man, who’s in his late teens or early 20s, put the cash from the register in the Burger King bag and ran south on North Old Temple Rd.

He was wearing black sweat pants, a black long sleeve shirt a black and gray baseball cap, white socks and blue sandals,

Video from a nearby business showed the suspect’s vehicle, a dark colored sedan, leaving the area.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Hewitt Police Department at (254) 666-6272.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Molly Beckman, 23, was found dead Tuesday night. Her ex-boyfriend, Colton Totzke, 23, was...
Texas Tech health sciences student murdered; ex-boyfriend later found dead
Hundreds of Baylor students wore black in protest Wednesday night, a week after police were...
Baylor: Students protest after police called on Black students in library
Sarah Elizabeth Hunt remains in the McLennan County Jail where she’s held in lieu of $500,000...
Ex-local schoolteacher accused of shooting teenage son to death indicted for murder
Bobby Suniga, 56, died Monday at a hospital in Abilene.
Whole town mourns after COVID-19 claims life of beloved Central Texas UPS driver
Brayshon Negale Cummings, 32, was arrested after a shooting in May 2020 at a pasture party in...
Convicted felon arrested after shooting at Central Texas pasture party sentenced

Latest News

Waco’s Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center has been awarded a $4 million grant for substance...
Waco: MHMR awarded $4 million substance abuse services grant
Edgar Padilla has been named the new provost of Texas State Technical College’s Waco campus.
Waco: TSTC announces new provost
armed robbery suspect
Man robs local store at gunpoint
Only the stone walls were standing Friday after fire gutted the more than century-old Mason...
Fire that gutted century-old Texas courthouse was set deliberately; suspect in custody