Man robs local convenience store at gunpoint, puts cash in Burger King bag

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Police released surveillance photos Friday of a man who robbed a Hewitt convenience store at gunpoint, put the cash in a Burger King bag he brought with him, and then fled.

Hewitt officers responded to the holdup at around 4:25 a.m. Thursday at the Stripes store at 514 Sun Valley Rd.

The clerk told police the man, who’s 5-foot-6 with a thin build, entered the store, stood around for a few minutes and then, after he was asked if he needed help, pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and demanded money.

The employee complied and the man, who’s in his late teens or early 20s, put the cash from the register in the Burger King bag and ran south on North Old Temple Rd.

He was wearing black sweat pants, a black long sleeve shirt a black and gray baseball cap, white socks and blue sandals,

Video from a nearby business showed the suspect’s vehicle, a dark colored sedan, leaving the area.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Hewitt Police Department at (254) 666-6272.

