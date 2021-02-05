New documentary highlights veteran suicide and new resources to help

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - A new documentary is highlighting the effects of war and PTSD on our nation’s veterans and what new resources are available to help them.

“Wounded Heroes” Director Michael Gier says the stories of surviving suicidal veterans and their struggle for treatment are what inspired him.

“There’s so many veterans I interviewed and they’re all in that exact place of hopelessness in their lives and then they found something that changed their life,” he said.

“There was one interview with a guy named Carl who was a medic and he had PTSD. He was a young guy, 20 years old, and he was on 20 different medications. I thought how could someone be so young and take so many medications? He said even with all that, the medications were just a Band-Aid.”

According to the VA, roughly 20 veterans commit suicide every day. A statistic Gier’s documentary highlights along with interviews with health care professionals using alternative therapies that have been proven effective.

Gier hopes that his film can be just as effective in helping veterans and their families.

“My hope is they’ll watch the film and they’ll get their life back,” he said.

“They won’t have to live a miserable life and not contemplate suicide because they don’t have to.”

The film will be available for streaming on multiple platforms including Amazon, iTunes, Google and Vudu on March 5.

More information can be found at the film’s website.

