Advertisement

New statewide rental assistance program provides hope to Central Texans struggling with rent

Texas is expected to start a new $1.3 billion rental assistance program in about two weeks.
Texas is expected to start a new $1.3 billion rental assistance program in about two weeks.(WRDW)
By Matt Zdun
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The state is expected to start up a new $1.3 billion rental assistance program in about two weeks.

“What makes it unique is that It’s really the first statewide COVID rental assistance program that Texas has attempted,” said Eli Barrish, a policy analyst at the nonprofit Texas Housers.

The new program is expected to provide as much as 15 months of assistance — both past and future payments — to about 80,000 households.

Previously, there was a much smaller $40 million rental assistance and eviction diversion program that was primarily administered by cities and counties, Barrish said.

“This one is going to be at a state level, centrally administered, and it’s just of a much larger size.”

To receive the assistance, applicants cannot make more than 80% of the median income of the area in which they live.

For example, a family of four in Killeen must make less than $51,100 per year to qualify for the program.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is expected to release more information on how to apply in about two weeks.

The department also said that those who are interested in applying for the program should join the TDHCA email list.

“If I can just get some of that assistance for back (rent) and maybe for this month, I’ll be golden,” said Twila Cook, a Killeen resident who missed her December and January rent payments.

She said she left her job during the pandemic because she did not want to expose her immuno-compromised daughter or her young grandson to the virus.

Cook said she has since found virtual work but she could use some assistance to catch up on her payments.

She is not alone.

U.S. Census data show that about one out of every five households in Texas have not been able to catch up on their rent payments.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The burglars escaped with jewelry valued at $500,000, the store's owner said.
Thieves cut through wall of local shop, crack the safe, steal $500,000 worth of jewelry
Levi Pugh, 2, is believed to be with Isaac Pugh, 42.
Texas toddler named in Amber Alert found safe
Bobby Suniga, 56, died Monday at a hospital in Abilene.
Whole town mourns after COVID-19 claims life of beloved Central Texas UPS driver
Christopher Oliver, 62, of Waco, remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday.
Graphic online conversation with detective posing as teenage girl lands local man in jail
Hundreds of Baylor students wore black in protest Wednesday night, a week after police were...
Baylor: Students protest after police called on Black students in library

Latest News

The Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rose to more than 1,200 Thursday. (File)
Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 1,200
Dirty floors, a broken refrigerator and dripping grease caught the eye of inspectors in this...
Restaurant Report Card for February 4, 2021
KWTX morning anchor Pete Sousa shares the story of his 20-year drug and alcohol addiction and...
KWTX anchor shares story of 20-year addiction, journey to sobriety in new podcast
Grocery shoppers formed a long line at the H-E-B grocery store at Hancock Center in Austin last...
Nearly a year into the pandemic, grocery workers in Texas are more fatigued than ever as they await vaccine access