Restaurant Report Card for February 4, 2021

Dirty floors, a broken refrigerator and dripping grease caught the eye of inspectors in this...
Dirty floors, a broken refrigerator and dripping grease caught the eye of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.(KWTX)
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(KWTX) - Truck stops can serve as a home away from home for truckers to do laundry and fuel up on gas and food while on the road, but the Cowboy Truck Stop at 337 South McLennan Dr. in Elm Mott scored a 78 on a recent food inspection report and then an 83 on a re-inspection before passing a third review.

Violations included eggs and batter that were sitting at room temperature for too long and grease dripping from vent hoods onto the food contact surfaces.

Floors and other areas needed cleaning and a broken refrigerator was found in the kitchen.

Denny’s at 709 North IH-35 in Bellmead got an 87 on a recent inspection.

Some of the food needed to be covered.

Items were missing labels.

There were dirty knives, and grease and dirty buildup.

The restaurant passed re-inspection. Father & Son’s Soul Food at 1310 West Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen got a 92 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker, excess oil on the vent hood, a dirty kitchen, and a missing thermometer in the cooler were repeat violations.

Also, boxes of food were stored on the floor, which is against regulations.

This week’s Clean Plate Award goes to Sam’s Southern Eatery at 221 Southwest HK Dodgen Loop in Temple, which features crab cakes, chicken gizzards, and burgers.

If you love fried fish, this place has got it.

One customer raved about the fried catfish and fried shrimp she ordered, calling it amazing.

She even complimented the super sweet wait staff.

WACO-MCLENNAN COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

BELL COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

