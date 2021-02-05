Sheriff says no outlaw motorcycle groups coming to Grayson County this weekend

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says there will be no outlaw motorcycle groups coming to Grayson County this weekend.

Sheriff Tom Watt said his office was alerted about two rival outlaw motorcycle gangs coming to Grayson County over the past two weeks. The sheriff’s office had posted to their Facebook page about the gangs possibly coming to a party in Bell this weekend.

Watt says the Pagan contingent of motorcycle groups has now moved to a location outside of Grayson County, but he could not confirm where that location will be.

“The situation was worsened when we received intelligence of another outlaw motorcycle gang coming to Grayson county. these two motorcycle are not friendly toward each other and that caused a problem for us to deal with,” Watt said.

News 12 reached out to a Pagan spokesperson about the cancellation and they had no comment.

