Slow warm up this weekend leading to early week Arctic front

Temperatures Friday are expected to be noticeably cooler nearly all day long thanks to Thursday’s midday cold front. The cold front dropped morning lows down into the low-to-mid 40s but as morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine, highs will only warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. The air near the surface is very dry, however an upper-level disturbance will pivot through Central Texas this morning and rain is expected to fall. Most of the rain should evaporate before reaching the ground but a few sprinkles will be possible until about 11 AM. After the morning rain exits, we’re done with precipitation for quite some time! Clouds will be back tonight but temperatures will still drop down into the upper 30s and low 40s by morning. The morning clouds will be replaced by breezy north winds and sunshine in the afternoon as a weak front passes through. Saturday’s front won’t bring us a huge drop in temperatures since highs Saturday will reach the mid-to-upper 60s while Sunday’s highs reach the low-to-mid 60s, but you’ll notice the chill in the morning. Super Bowl Sunday’s morning low temperatures will hover close to freezing!

Speaking of freezing, we’re still anticipating a HUGE drop in temperatures next week as Arctic air from the Northern U.S. spills into Texas throughout the week. Enjoy Monday’s wonderful weather with partly cloudy skies and highs close to 70°. It won’t last long because late Monday or Tuesday is when the Arctic front arrives. The front could potentially bring a stray shower east of I-35 when it moves in, but it’ll most importantly bring the colder air. There’s still some questions about exactly how cold or warm Tuesday will be. If the front arrives before sunrise, temperatures should be steadily falling during the day and daytime temperatures may struggle to reach the low 50s. If the front arrives during the day, highs may be able to briefly reach the 60s or low 70s. Regardless of when the cold air arrives, it’ll be sticking around for quite some time when it does. Highs Wednesday will likely only be in the 40s (or potentially even colder in the 30s if our front arrives late Monday and not Tuesday). Highs Thursday through next Sunday will likely stay stuck in the 30s with morning temperatures expected to be in the low 20s. Some forecast models are hinting that temperatures could potentially stay below freezing for highs with overnight lows dropping into the teens late next week. We’re not ready to drop temperatures that much yet, but it’s something we’ll be keeping an eye on. Something else we’ll be keeping our eyes on is the potential for precipitation next Thursday. Precipitation chances are near 40% and highs are expected to only be in the mid 30s. Rain, sleet, and snow may mix together Thursday but the type of precipitation we may see is uncertain at the current time.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.