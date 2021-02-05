Solid company earnings and hopes for aid send stocks higher
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday, helped by strong company earnings as well as optimism that Washington can reach a deal for another round of fiscal stimulus for the millions of Americans who need it.
The S&P 500 rose 1.1% to a record high.
A measure of small-company stocks rose twice as much, a bullish signal that investors are feeling more optimistic about the economy.
All three major U.S. indexes are on pace for weekly gains above 3%, an encouraging start to February after a late fade in January.
Treasury yields continued to move higher, another sign optimism about the economy.
