Solid company earnings and hopes for aid send stocks higher

(AP) - Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday, helped by strong company earnings as well as optimism that Washington can reach a deal for another round of fiscal stimulus for the millions of Americans who need it.

The S&P 500 rose 1.1% to a record high.

A measure of small-company stocks rose twice as much, a bullish signal that investors are feeling more optimistic about the economy.

All three major U.S. indexes are on pace for weekly gains above 3%, an encouraging start to February after a late fade in January.

Treasury yields continued to move higher, another sign optimism about the economy.

