Suspect in Texas courthouse fire surrenders after harrowing high-speed I-35 chase

The suspect's truck (far right) came to a stop next to the median divider just south of the Pilot truck stop.(Bill Gowdy)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWTX) – A suspect who led officers on a harrowing high-speed chase late Friday morning on northbound Interstate 35 through Bell County into McLennan County was in custody Friday evening.

The man was wanted in connection with a fire overnight that gutted the Mason County Courthouse, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara confirmed Friday evening.

McNamara identified the man as Nicholas Jarrett Miller, 41.

The suspect, who was driving a maroon dually pickup truck, stopped just south of the Pilot truck stop south of Waco and surrendered at around 11:30 a.m. Friday following a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph or more.

Two lanes of the northbound highway were closed to traffic late Friday morning.

Officers deployed spike strips several times and at least one of the truck’s tires was shredded.

Several law enforcement vehicles also struck the strips and were left with flat tires.

The suspect exited the highway at least twice, but then returned to the interstate.

As many as 60 officers from multiple agencies were involved in the chase, which started Friday morning in the Georgetown area.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

