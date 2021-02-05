Advertisement

Suspect surrenders after harrowing high-speed chase on Interstate 35

The suspect's truck (far right) came to a stop next to the median divider just south of the Pilot truck stop.(Bill Gowdy)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(KWTX) – A suspect who led officers on a harrowing high-speed chase late Friday morning on northbound Interstate 35 through Bell County into McLennan County is in custody.

The suspect, who was driving a maroon dually pickup truck, stopped just south of the Pilot truck stop south of Waco and surrendered at around 11:30 a.m. Friday following a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph or more.

Two lanes of the northbound highway were closed to traffic late Friday morning.

Officers deployed spike strips several times and at least one of the truck’s tires was shredded.

Several law enforcement vehicles also struck the strips and were left with flat tires.

The suspect exited the highway at least twice, but then returned to the interstate.

Multiple agencies were involved in the chase.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

