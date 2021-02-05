Advertisement

Texas woman sentenced for death of son; 4-year-old was found on beach in Galveston

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) - A 37-year-old Texas woman has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the death of her 4-year-old son, whose body was found on a beach in Galveston.

Court records show Rebecca Suzanne Rivera was sentenced Thursday following her conviction on a charge of injury to a child by omission.

The body of Jayden Alexander Lopez was found in October 2017 and he was initially known only as “Little Jacob” until he was identified based on tips and DNA testing.

Court records show Rivera, who had pleaded not guilty, has filed notice that she will appeal the verdict and sentence.

The boy was found dead on Oct. 20, 2017 near the shoreline on the beach near the 700 block of Seawall Blvd. in Galveston,

He was unclothed.

An autopsy showed the boy didn’t drown, but failed to establish a cause of death.

The body appeared to have been in the water from 12 to 48 hours.

