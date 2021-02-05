Two Baylor men’s basketball games postponed

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Baylor men’s basketball games have been postponed due to the Big 12 Conference men’s basketball interruption guidelines, head coach Scott Drew announced Thursday.

The No. 2-ranked Bears were scheduled to host TCU Saturday at the Ferrell Center and play a road game at Oklahoma on Wednesday. The Big 12 Conference will work with the schools to reschedule postponed games at a later date. Fans with tickets to postponed Baylor home games can use those tickets for make-up games when contests are rescheduled.

Baylor is ranked No. 2 nationally after matching the best start in program history with a 17-0 mark, including a 9-0 record in Big 12 Conference play. BU played Tuesday on the road against No. 6 Texas, an 83-69 win to improve the Bears’ record to 10-1 against ranked teams over the last two seasons.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.