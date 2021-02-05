Advertisement

Waco: MHMR awarded $4 million substance abuse services grant

By Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Waco’s Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center has been awarded a $4 million grant for substance abuse services amid the pandemic, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, announced Friday.

“With the ongoing mental health challenges brought on by COVID-19, resources for mental health and substance abuse treatment providers cannot fall by the wayside,”  Cornyn said.

“I applaud this investment in Waco residents’ health and I will continue supporting efforts to strengthen these critical services.”

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

