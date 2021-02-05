Waco: TSTC announces new provost

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Edgar Padilla has been named the new provost of Texas State Technical College’s Waco campus, TSTC announced Friday.

“I feel exceptionally proud, humbled and privileged to lead TSTC’s flagship campus, and I’m excited about the great work ahead of us in 2021 and beyond,” Padilla said.

Padilla led the colleges Career Services initiatives on the Waco campus from 2012 to 2015 and was named provost of the East Williamson County campus in 2015.

He headed up TSTC’s Strategic Partnerships Division in 2019 as senior vice president.

“He is capable, knowledgeable and, more importantly, passionate about the success of our students,” TSTC Vice Chancellor and Chief Academic Officer of Student Learning Jeff Kilgore said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.