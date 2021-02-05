Advertisement

Waco: TSTC announces new provost

Edgar Padilla has been named the new provost of Texas State Technical College’s Waco campus.
Edgar Padilla has been named the new provost of Texas State Technical College’s Waco campus.(TSTC)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Edgar Padilla has been named the new provost of Texas State Technical College’s Waco campus, TSTC announced Friday.

“I feel exceptionally proud, humbled and privileged to lead TSTC’s flagship campus, and I’m excited about the great work ahead of us in 2021 and beyond,” Padilla said.

Padilla led the colleges Career Services initiatives on the Waco campus from 2012 to 2015 and was named provost of the East Williamson County campus in 2015.

He headed up TSTC’s Strategic Partnerships Division in 2019 as senior vice president.

“He is capable, knowledgeable and, more importantly, passionate about the success of our students,” TSTC Vice Chancellor and Chief Academic Officer of Student Learning Jeff Kilgore said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Molly Beckman, 23, was found dead Tuesday night. Her ex-boyfriend, Colton Totzke, 23, was...
Texas Tech health sciences student murdered; ex-boyfriend later found dead
Hundreds of Baylor students wore black in protest Wednesday night, a week after police were...
Baylor: Students protest after police called on Black students in library
Sarah Elizabeth Hunt remains in the McLennan County Jail where she’s held in lieu of $500,000...
Ex-local schoolteacher accused of shooting teenage son to death indicted for murder
Bobby Suniga, 56, died Monday at a hospital in Abilene.
Whole town mourns after COVID-19 claims life of beloved Central Texas UPS driver
Brayshon Negale Cummings, 32, was arrested after a shooting in May 2020 at a pasture party in...
Convicted felon arrested after shooting at Central Texas pasture party sentenced

Latest News

Waco’s Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center has been awarded a $4 million grant for substance...
Waco: MHMR awarded $4 million substance abuse services grant
armed robbery suspect
Man robs local store at gunpoint
The man pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and demanded cash.
Man robs local convenience store at gunpoint, puts cash in Burger King bag
Only the stone walls were standing Friday after fire gutted the more than century-old Mason...
Fire that gutted century-old Texas courthouse was set deliberately; suspect in custody