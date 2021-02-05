Advertisement

Woman named Karen arrested for trespassing after refusing to wear mask in Northeast Ohio grocery store

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old Parma Heights woman is facing several criminal charges after she refused to wear a mask inside a Northeast Ohio grocery store.

According to Brook Park police, Karen Turner was arrested on Jan. 18 at the Marc’s on Smith Road for refusing to leave after being asked by employees because she was in violation of the store’s mask policy.

Body camera video obtained by 19 News shows Turner refusing to leave or provide identification to Brook Park officers. She then continued to resist police as they escorted her to a cruiser.

Court records filed with the Berea Municipal Court show that Turner pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, criminal trespassing, and failure to disclose information.

Turner was released on a $5,000 bond and has another court appearance scheduled on Feb. 8.

Ironically, the woman’s first name is synonymous for slang that became a popular meme during the coronavirus pandemic describing a person displaying privilege and who typically ignores face covering orders in public.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statewide mask order in July 2020 requiring all individuals to wear facial coverings at all times in public when social distancing is not possible.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Molly Beckman, 23, was found dead Tuesday night. Her ex-boyfriend, Colton Totzke, 23, was...
Texas Tech health sciences student murdered; ex-boyfriend later found dead
Hundreds of Baylor students wore black in protest Wednesday night, a week after police were...
Baylor: Students protest after police called on Black students in library
Sarah Elizabeth Hunt remains in the McLennan County Jail where she’s held in lieu of $500,000...
Ex-local schoolteacher accused of shooting teenage son to death indicted for murder
Bobby Suniga, 56, died Monday at a hospital in Abilene.
Whole town mourns after COVID-19 claims life of beloved Central Texas UPS driver
Brayshon Negale Cummings, 32, was arrested after a shooting in May 2020 at a pasture party in...
Convicted felon arrested after shooting at Central Texas pasture party sentenced

Latest News

Rachel Marie Powell faces charges including obstruction, entering a restricted building or...
Authorities arrest woman accused of giving instructions to Capitol rioters
Waco’s Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center has been awarded a $4 million grant for substance...
Waco: MHMR awarded $4 million substance abuse services grant
Edgar Padilla has been named the new provost of Texas State Technical College’s Waco campus.
Waco: TSTC announces new provost
armed robbery suspect
Man robs local store at gunpoint
The Canadian government has extended a ban on cruise ships through February 2022.
Canada blocks cruise ships for a year, ending Alaska trips