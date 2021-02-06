Advertisement

Approval of Johnson & Johnson vaccine could accelerate area vaccination efforts

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWTX) - Approval of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine could accelerate vaccination efforts in Central Texas, particularly in rural areas, but there’s a downside.

Johnson & Johnson applied Thursday for emergency use authorization for the vaccine, which in a global study involving nearly 44,000 people was found to be 66% effective in preventing the virus.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines already in use are both about 95% effective.

“For anyone who is questioning, ‘Well, which one should I get?’ (Take) the first one you are offered. Whenever you have an opportunity to get the vaccine, take that opportunity,” Waco-McLennan County Health District spokeswoman Kelly Craine said Wednesday.

“A lot of vaccines actually have lower efficacy rates,” she said.

On the plus side, storage requirements for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are less stringent, she said.

“It’s a lot more stable than Moderna and Pfizer.”

“It doesn’t have to have the ultra-cold storage so it’s less fragile, and that’s really important.”

That could benefit residents of rural areas, which lack the public health infrastructure to ensure the second doses required of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

“It’s easy. You’re one and done,” Craine said.

“Having a vaccine that is not that fragile that can actually be brought to your community to make it easier for you, that is a true benefit,” she said.

The company say it’s ready to begin shipping doses of the vaccine as soon as authorization is granted, bolstering the supplies of vaccines in Texas and around the country.

“With our submission to the FDA and our ongoing reviews with other health authorities around the world, we are working with great urgency to make our investigational vaccine available to the public as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Paul Stoffels, Johnson & Johnson’s chief scientific officer.

