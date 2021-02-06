Advertisement

Bell County Youth Fair continues alongside COVID vaccine hub

While the Bell County Expo Center has become a COVID-19 vaccine hub of its own, a local youth...
While the Bell County Expo Center has become a COVID-19 vaccine hub of its own, a local youth fair had to share the space this weekend.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - While the Bell County Expo Center has become a COIVD-19 vaccine hub of its own, a local youth fair had to share the space this weekend.

The Bell County Youth Fair has dozens of events that children participate in including horse competitions and raising livestock.

Much of the proceeds and awards from this fair go towards providing scholarships for the participants.

When the vaccine hub had to move in and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced future fairs wouldn’t be happening this year, organizers like Julie Oglesby say they were devastated, but happy to at least do one fair this year.

“It means a lot to me because it comes from home-town and it comes from home-town kids,” she said.

“We have lots of people that comes from the same background that these kids do and there’s a lot of work and a lot of effort that’s put into this to get them to school. It teaches so much.”

The fair will be happening all through this week and will conclude next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McLennan County Sheriff's Office
Suspect in Texas courthouse fire surrenders after harrowing high-speed I-35 chase
The fire that gutted the more than century-old courthouse was set deliberately, authorities said.
Fire that gutted century-old Texas courthouse was set deliberately; suspect in custody
The man pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and demanded cash.
Man robs local convenience store at gunpoint, puts cash in Burger King bag
A Texas woman whose 4-year-old son was found dead on a beach in Galveston in 2017 is headed to...
Texas woman sentenced for death of son; 4-year-old was found on beach in Galveston
KWTX morning anchor Pete Sousa shares the story of his 20-year drug and alcohol addiction and...
KWTX anchor shares story of 20-year addiction, journey to sobriety in new podcast

Latest News

Fort Hood said no one was injured and there is no ongoing threat.
Former Soldier in jail for alleged “shooting incident” at Fort Hood
Operation Phantom Support CEO John Valentine says the organization is barely scrapping by and...
Killeen: Operation Phantom Support pantry in danger of going under
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, medical personnel prone a COVID-19 patient. (AP...
COVID-19 claims three more lives in Central Texas
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, a memorial service will be delayed and announced at...
Memorial service delayed for former Hill County Sheriff (ret) Jeffery T. Lyons