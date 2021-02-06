Bell County Youth Fair continues alongside COVID vaccine hub

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - While the Bell County Expo Center has become a COIVD-19 vaccine hub of its own, a local youth fair had to share the space this weekend.

The Bell County Youth Fair has dozens of events that children participate in including horse competitions and raising livestock.

Much of the proceeds and awards from this fair go towards providing scholarships for the participants.

When the vaccine hub had to move in and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced future fairs wouldn’t be happening this year, organizers like Julie Oglesby say they were devastated, but happy to at least do one fair this year.

“It means a lot to me because it comes from home-town and it comes from home-town kids,” she said.

“We have lots of people that comes from the same background that these kids do and there’s a lot of work and a lot of effort that’s put into this to get them to school. It teaches so much.”

The fair will be happening all through this week and will conclude next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.